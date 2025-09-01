Politics
The Conservatives say that they go beyond one of Boris Johnsons's most successful climatic policies in an embarrassing movement
The reports say that Kemi Badenoch, leader of the Conservative Party, will register tomorrow at the Conference of the Society of Petroleum Offshore Europe in Aberdeen that his party reverse a policy of the Boris Johnson era This prohibits the financial or promotional support of the British government for the energy sector of fossil fuels abroad. Badenoch made this announcement alongside a number of other promises, including the ban on the end of the oil and gas licenses in the North Sea.
Uks International fossil fuels financing policyCreated in 2020 by Boris Johnson in support of British commercial interests, is a global policy first where the United Kingdom is committed to ending its finances supported by taxpayers for fossil fuels abroad. At the top of the United Nations climate in 2021 in Glasgow, the British government has established The Clean Energy Transition Partnership (CEP) initiative Where 40 signatories – including Canada, Australia and many European countries – have registered to follow the head of the UKS. The initiative has been a remarkable success, reducing the international funding of fossil fuels up to two thirds (or 15 billion USD per year) since 2021.
Boris Johnson has seen this policy as a means of promoting the Uks economy and world leadership, Accelerate the transition to support for green technologies and renewable energies, by creating jobs across the United Kingdom and stimulating the international growth of industry.
With the next years of general elections in the United Kingdom, it is unlikely that the promise of Badenochs will be filled, especially since the inversion of the policy would now make the United Kingdom an international aberrant value, and with the majority support of voters in all parties for climate action.
Respond to news, Adam McGibbon, campaign strategist at Oil Change Internationalsaid,
This is an embarrassing commitment by Kemi Badenoch. The United Kingdom has ended its taxpayers' funding for fossil fuels 5 years ago, and in 2021, 40 countries equaled the management of UKS – an important international achievement by Boris Johnson, Conservative Prime Minister.
British government agencies that financed fossil fuels abroad are now international leaders in the financing of green energy. Forcing them to return to fossil fuels is like Kemi Badenoch, insisting that the British government is starting to finance VHS bands while the rest of the world looks at Netflix.
###
Notes to the publisher
- THE Clean Energy Transition Partnership (CEP) is a partnership of 40 signatories, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Norway, Australia and many EU countries, which has managed to reduce International public finance for fossil fuels up to two thirds or 15 billion dollars per yearCompared to a pre-CETP basic line. International oil change Leaders and Laggards Policy Tracker shows a high level of compliance with promises of initiatives among the signatories.
- Climate initiatives such as CEP and energy security and the objectives of affordability go hand in hand. During the meeting of the World Economic Forum of 2025 in Davos, the head of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol says it A successful clean energy transition is that which makes energy systems much safer and resilient, makes prices of energy affordable and at the same time reduces dependence on other countries.
