KP CM supports the Kalabagh national project, calls to unit





Kyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur's chief minister, talks about the Kalabagh dam on September 1, 2025. X / @ptvnewsofficialgandapur says that helping Punjab in the midst of severe floods deserves dignity, there is a time of right for the return.

Islamabad: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the chief minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, said that Pakistan could not be injured in the name of provincialism and called for a consensus to undertake projects such as the Kalabagh dam in the broader national interest.

Addressing the media, Gandapur said that all reservations must be sent to initiate such a project. Everyone must be satisfied and such projects should be carried out for our children, future generations and Pakistan, he noted, stressing that the larger national advantages should not be compromised.

Referring to the current crisis, KP CM noted that the province was currently faced with heavy rains, cloud disorders and sudden floods. He said that rescue and rescue activities were carried out using available resources.

Punjab is our brother, and the people who live there are ours, he said, adding that his government had offered assistance to Punjab if necessary. Gandapur stressed that KP shared the pain of Punjab and would be held with them in difficult times.

Liberation of Imran Khans

Regarding political issues, Gandapur commented on the release of the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, saying that there were two possible ways.

The first, he explained, was by the implementation of the Constitution and the rule of law. The day the supremacy of law is established, the founder of the PTI will be with us, the false cases will collapse and his honorable release will be assured, he said.

The second way, he noted, would be a compromise with the establishment, which he described as improbable. Gandapur insisted that the founder of the PTI was firm on his ideology and his durable imprisonment for the next generation.

We are also standing with the ideology of the founders of the PTI, said Gandapur. Victory, God wants it, will be ours. We will soon be victorious. The people must not panic and must continue their struggle.

Afghan earthquake

He also announced that the KP government had contacted the Afghan authorities and offered total support to the communities affected by earthquakes. More than 800 people were killed after an earthquake of 6 coarse hit Afghanistan on Monday.

Gandapur said that rescue teams, medical services, emergency supplies and rehabilitation aid would be provided. He stressed that KP would remain on the shoulder with the Afghan people during this difficult period.

Commenting on Afghan refugees, the chief minister opposed any forced repatriation. He said the federal government should authorize Afghan refugees six months to organize their return and livelihood.

For forty years, we have hosted them, send them back as it is inappropriate, he argued. Gandapur said that his government ensured that no Afghan refugee to KP was harassed, and the raids were not carried out against them. He added that efforts were made to ensure that Afghan refugees come back with dignity.

