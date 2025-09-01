Politics
Moralpolitik: Is pH the most corrupt nation?
Government buildings on fire. The police stations have been reduced to ashes. Symbols of power and any expression of elite decadence kidnapped by rabid demonstrators. The ransacked properties and cars have burned. The security forces are becoming more and more violent in the midst of desperate isolation. Young men parading on confiscated luxury cars of crooks. The soldiers have alerted. Protesters laughing, then driven out by armored vehicles in the middle of passers -by cries.
Interrupted by the prospect of a violent revolution, the authorities immediately offered excuses for the excessive use of force as well as a reduction in the advantages of politicians. But after years of rapid but concentrated economic growth, which has enriched the oligarchy while keeping a large part of the population and young people in economic precariousness, people have enough. They are now taking matters into their own hands. These scenes, dear reader, are not Philippines, however.
Fifteen years after the outbreak of Arab uprisings in Tunisia, and a little more than a year after the Revolution in Bangladesh, another great Muslim majority nation faced at a potentially revolutionary moment. Objective conditions of dissatisfaction simmered for years, but what sparked the last revolt in the largest nation of Southeast Asia, it is the death of a humble delivery man, Affan Kurniawan, in the hands of the authorities-not too different from the case of Mohamed Bouazizi, the Tunisian seller who was led to the immo-ommolation after having brutality Police.
On the surface, the situation in Indonesia is not too different from ours. Ayerary, the current president, Prabowo Suubianto, is in power thanks to his alliance with the son (Gibran) of the former president, Joko Widodo. A kind of “unitam!” If anything, Indonesians benefit from a higher standard of living, subsidized energy and more affordable housing. And yet, they force their leaders to fold their knees. In striking contrast, the Philippines always seem to be taken in the “rabies” phase without clear roadmaps towards responsibility or structural reforms.
More than 12 years ago, I wrote an article for the Huffington Post (“The Litta Revolution: an anti-corruption movement of the middle class Philippine”, 11/11/13), where I waxed “the unequivocal expression against politicians and officials involved in the [then] Recently revealed 10 billion pesos ($ 220 million) “mother of all the scandal of the corruption scandal”. I stressed how the middle class Philippine is “not only embarrassed by the depth of corruption, but also disappointed by the way in which the recent boom was largely exclusive, without any major improvement in infrastructure, employment and poverty rates.”
However, here we are in 2025, with a single high -level official held responsible for the massive scandal. One sentenced is even sentenced to the Senate today, while another alleged cocoons is presidential legal advisor. The supposed brain, Janet Napoles, was (partially) acquitted last year! I am happy to see progressive mayors, such as Vico Sotto, to normalize the disgust of twisted politicians. Good to see celebrities radicalized by the depth of the flood control scandal, which is apparently 100 times worse than the one that sparked our “tea revolt” over ten years ago.
But where are our protests? Who will investigate the legislators accused of professional tax fault? How can we trust our justice system when we cannot even convene a trial to examine apparently overwhelming evidence of abuse under the vice-president Sara Duterte? To worsen things, General Nicholas Torre III, the police, one of the rare emblems of hope and competence in the government, was recently sidelined in the midst of an internal power struggle.
The truth is that the Philippines are not the most corrupt nation of the earth: our index of perceptions of corruption is almost identical to that of the relatively developed nations of Thailand and Türkiye. What we are sorely missing, however, is a strong movement for good governance, which is led by truly vertical and competent leaders. What makes our corruption extremely corrosive is the total lack of responsibility. What makes our corruption so devastating economically, is the way it is wasted on frivolous luxury articles by the most despicable coterie of arrival. We are not the most corrupted nation of the earth, but we unfortunately have among the most raptor, the most base and the most incompetent leading elites all over the post-colonial world. Unfortunately, we seem to be satisfied with the empty moral posture and the most unhappy form of “moralpolitik”, instead of a demanding responsibility and the establishment of a functional democracy.
