



President Donald Trump is very good, he said in a message to subscribers on Sunday afternoon while returning to the one-day white house in his Virginia golf club.

“I have never felt better in my life,” he wrote on Truth Social-a nod to the whirlwind of speculation of the weekend on his well-being.

This capitalized missive was followed by a constant flow of publications on social networks Sunday evening and Monday morning – on everything, prices from India, vaccines and crimes wet – before returning to the National Golf Club Trump for Labor Day.

Trump made 26 public commitments last month – more recently, a meeting of the firm of more than three hours last Tuesday, where the president answered questions on subjects of the commitment of Taylor Swift to world conflicts.

It was therefore certainly unusual when, for three days on the week at the end of August, Trump's public calendar became unusually dark.

There was no event on his schedule last Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, and the president spent his weekend of the Labor Day in Washington also without planned public appearance. The remarkable absence turned on the conspiratorial corners of the Internet and group cats on fire with questions.

But on Saturday, he emerged, spotted by pool journalists in a white polo shirt, black pants and a Red signature hat “Make America Great Again” on the way to his Virginia golf club. The grandchildren Kai Trump and Spencer Trump were also following the ride. He returned to his club on Sunday – publishing a photo not dated himself in a golf cart during a match with the former football coach who became the sporting personality of Barstool Jon Gruden – and again on Monday.

The White House press office often boasts of Trump as a “most accessible” president in history, refining his predecessor as they highlight his important commitments with the press. As questions arose on the activities of the president and where there is, a White House official said on Friday that he organized standard policy and personnel meetings. He also sat for an hour -long interview with the conservative publication daily.

“It is very alive!” The Daily Call White correspondent Reagan Reese said in an article on social media previewing his interview – a nod to an intense conjecture in the middle of the whole very online.

During his first mandate, Trump, like his predecessors, took a summer vacation. He spent prolonged periods in his Bedminster, New Jersey, club in August – 14 days in 2017, 15 in 2018, 14 in 2019 and 7 in 2020, during the cocovio pandemic.

But the president avoided a longer respite this time. He spent six weekends in Bedminster from the Memorial Day, plus a weekend in his Golf Owner in Scotland and 17 visits to his Northern Virginia Golf course, including this holiday weekend.

It should not be surprising that the online rumor mill generated intrigue in the midst of broader concerns of the public about presidential well-being. Trump, at 79, will be the oldest president in history at the end of his mandate. And President Joe Biden was disturbed by requests for information on his ability to his functions, which ultimately caused his withdrawal of his re -election campaign.

Images of the bruised hand of Trump aroused speculation earlier this week, which the president's doctor, Dr. Sean Barbabella, rejected as “the minor irritation of the soft tissue of the frequent handshake and the use of aspirin”. The White House announced in July that Trump had a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency, after being seen with swelling in the legs.

Trump, Barbabella said at the time, “remains in excellent health”.

(The-CNN-WIRE & 2025 CABLE NETWORK, Inc., A company TIME WARNER. All rights reserved.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://6abc.com/post/where-is-donald-trump-today-golf-course/17712948/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos