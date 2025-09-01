When did Trump play golf with Jon Gruden? Row Sparks Photo in the middle of health speculation





Trump displays a golf photo with the former-raid coach Jon Gruden in the middle of rumors of health, but the detectives claim that it is from August 23, feeding more online speculation.

In the midst of the rumors of Donald Trump's health deteriorating, the president published a photo of himself on Sunday with the former coach of the Raiders of Las Vegas, Jon Gruden. The photo was shared after the potus was seen in Golf Gear earlier when he left the White House for his Virginia Country Club. But the photo has increased speculation about its health.

President Donald Trump, from left to left, walks with his grandson Spencer Trump and his granddaughter Kai Trump at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, Saturday, August 30. (AP)

Super golf player with Jon Grudena really nice, and a real character! Trump wrote in legend.

The internet detectives noticed that the photo was most likely taken on August 23, that is to say last week. They felt it because a photo shared on August 23 on the Instagram account of Gruden shows him the golf course in the same equipment that he is seen in the photo with Trump. The possibility that the photo is last week was supposed to be wildly.

Here is the photo:

Rumors about the deterioration of Donald Trump's health circulated on social networks after the Putu public schedule was empty for a few weeks. “#Trumpisdead” and “#Wherestrump” were trendy.

Also read: Donald Trump obtained frequent hand handles bruises? Dermatologist says that the president is apparently

Trump's recent public appearances

The 79-year-old has since been photographed, first on the lawn of the White House with his grandchildren on Saturday, then Sunday when he was leaving to play golf.

Trump's health has been under the scanner since the president was photographed with bruises on the hand, initially hidden, but left later as it is. His swollen ankles were also noticed on social networks during his many public appearances.

This triggered such wild speculation according to which the White House had to issue health update, saying that the potus had received a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). Despite the concerns, the White House argued that Trump is in “excellent condition”.

