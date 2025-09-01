Elephants and dragons and bear Oh my God!

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a Cozé with the Russian strong man Vladimir Putin and the Chinese leader for life Xi Jinping at a meeting in Shanghai on Monday.

The Xi-Same has taken place at the Shanghai (SCO) cooperation summit, which, according to the Chinese, aims to question the world's world influence.

The three leaders found themselves rejected by President Trump with India slated with 50% prices Last week as a punishment for the country's refusal to stop buying Russian oil.

XI welcomed Modi with open arms at the meeting, while the leaders of the two most populous nations in the world seemed to put aside their regional rivalry at the moment.

This is the right choice for both parties to be friends who have good neighborhood and amicable ties, partners who allow the success of each and that the dragon and the elephant dance together, XI declared a reference to the national symbols of the two nations.

Add the Russian bear to the mixture and the three leaders expressed the need for economic unit while discussing the future of the Ukrainian war.

Putin and Modi seemed particularly united in their efforts to won Xi, the two illustrated to ride inside the Limousin of the Russian president, holding hands and shaking several times throughout the day.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the left, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping presented themselves as a united front at the top of the OCS on Monday. @ narendramodi / x

The SCO brought together the 10 members of the block, as well as the 16 countries of dialogue and observers aimed at countering Western influence. Via Reuters

“Conversations with him are always insightful,” wrote Modi on X alongside an image with Putin.

Putin made the words lovable, calling Modi a “dear friend” and boasting of Russia relations with the greatest democracy in the world at a time when most countries avoided him for invading Ukraine.

A heavyweight leader has not yet arrived at Kim Jong one in North Korea takes a slow train to accommodate the city of Tianjin for the summit. His presence with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will finish the so-called “upheaval axis” during the meeting.

XI, who heads the conference, was standing next to Putin and Modi by criticizing the heavy sanctions taken from Moscow on his invasion of Ukraine and the punishing prices encountered by India.

He specifically called the sanctions against Russia a clear sign of “intimidation behavior” of the West, calling on his block of Shanghai to unite.

Putin and Modi were seen traveling together at the top, the two world leaders spotted holding hands. AP

Modi also traveled with Putin in his presidential limousine as they praised Indian-Russian relations. X Account of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) / AFP via Getty Images

We must maintain the international system with the United Nations to its heart and support the multilateral trade system with the World Base Trade Organization, the Chinese president said.

XI targeted part of his comments on united economic prosperity in Modi, seeking to cool their formerly hostile relationship, including a dispute over a remote region of the Himalayas which saw Chinese and Indian troops fighting to death.

China is also a long -standing ally of the Rival of India with Pakistan nuclear arms.

India and China began to restructure their relationship after Trump was unleashed in India, Modi now describing himself as a “partner” in China.

Putin and Xi celebrated their partnership at the Shanghai cooperation summit. Pool / AFP via Getty Images

Putin said the West was to blame for destruction and war in Ukraine, which began in 2022 when Russia launched the large -scale invasion. Getty images

XI, who was accused of having supported the Russian war machine, also urged OCS members of stimulating commercial and investment transactions between others, China promising to provide $ 280 million in the Member States this year.

The block, which originally started with six nations, extended to 10 permanent members and 16 countries of dialogue and observers in recent years, forming what Beijing has nicknamed the world South, a group of developing countries of the southern hemisphere.

XI, Modi and Putin were seen chatting at the conference, which included talks between the three on the war in Ukraine.

Emergency speakers take away a body far from a fire building in kyiv after a Russian air strike. Getty images

Putin praised XI leadership at the conference and thanked Chinese and Indian leaders for her efforts in “facilitating the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis”.

Putin then reiterated the assertions by which the invasion of Ukraine by Russia in 2022 was not the incentive factor of the war, which has become the bloodiest conflict in Europe since the Second World War.

Instead, Putin insisted that the conflict was the result of a coup in Ukraine, which was supported and caused by the West.

The second reason for the crisis is the constant attempts of Wests to drag Ukraine in NATO, added the Russian president.

The assault of Moscow in Ukraine increased in 2014 following the revolution of dignity, which saw the eviction of the pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych for years of alleged corruption deeply rooted in kyiv.

Russia would invade Ukraine and illegally annex Crimea, one of the regions still in the running in the stormy words of peace.

In addition to blaming the West, Putin said he had reached certain “understanding” with President Trump at their Alaska summit last month.

Xi said the West “intimidation” of Russia using heavy sanctions against the economy of Russia, which is on the verge of recession. Pool / AFP via Getty Images

Putin did not explain what these understands were, only that he hoped that “would open the way to peace in Ukraine”.

During the Alaska summit, Putin presented her requests for the implementation of the war, which did not include any real concession from Russia and for Ukraine to abandon land that Moscow has not yet completely taken over.

Ukraine criticized the talks and subsequent delays of Russia as proof that Putin does not negotiate in good faith and seeks to prolong the war and to capture as many territory as possible.

With postal wires