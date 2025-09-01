Donald Trump declares that DC a “free crime zone” despite the crimes reported





After taking control of the Washington National Guard, DC, Donald Trump said the capital “without crime”. In a new post on Truth Social, Trump congratulated Mayor Muriel Bowser for working with him for “eliminating” violent crimes.

“His statements and actions were positive, instead of others like Pritzker, Wes Moore, Newscum and the mayor of 5% of Chicago's approval, who spend all their time trying to justify violent crimes, instead of working with us to eliminate it completely, which we did in Washington, DC, now a free crime area,” Trump wrote on Monday. “Would it not be nice to say that about Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and even the city of Baltimore soaked in crime ???” He added: “DC is a giant victory that never has to end !!!”

According to available crime statistics from the DC metropolitan police service, 442 crimes have been reported in the district in the last seven days. These include 50 reports of violent crimes: a homicide, 23 cases of aggression with a dangerous weapon, 24 flights and two cases of sexual abuse. There were also nearly 250 flights reported in last week.

Trump began his so -called crime repression at DC on August 11. As part of the effort, its administration took over the city's police service and sent troops from the National Guard, the FBI and ice agents in the streets. Trump said that the action was necessary “to save the capital of our country from crime, blood, beedlam and misery and worse.”

The Attorney General Pam Bondi celebrated the daily impact on X, sharing his own number of arrests. Today, she wrote: “In this labor festival, we honor men and women in the police who work tirelessly day and night to ensure the security of our communities. In Washington, DC, 71 additional arrests were processed – including another member of the Gang Tren in Aragua – and 9 other illegal firearms are out of the street. ”

Although hundreds of crimes were reported to DC during last week, as recently as January, the Ministry of Justice was praising the fact that violent crimes in Washington, DC, “is the lowest that he has been for more than 30 years”. Trump, however, said he was planning to follow the step with a federal commission of police forces in other major American cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Baltimore and Oakland. Choice of publishers

“We also have other cities that are bad,” said Trump. “We are not going to let it happen. We are not going to lose our cities on this subject. And that will go further. We start very strongly with DC, and we will clean it very quickly, very quickly. ” Trendy stories

Trump has triggered a series of long articles on Truth Social today, including missives on tariffs in India and the success of coated vaccines. “It is very important that pharmaceutical companies justify the success of their various storage drugs,” he wrote. “Many people think they are a miracle that has saved millions of lives. Others disagree! With the CDC torn by this question, I want the answer, and I want it now. I was shown information from Pfizer, and others, it is extraordinary, but they never seem to show these results to the public. Why not ???”

The assault on messaging occurs after people began to speculate that the president died on Friday evening after having disappeared from the sight of the public for several days. On Saturday morning, however, a photo was published showing that Trump was preparing to play golf.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/donald-trump-dc-crime-free-zone-claim-1235419598/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos