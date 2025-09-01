KPK checks the cholil





Jakarta (Beritajatim.com) – The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) examined the former Minister of Religion in 2020-2024 Yaqut Cholil Qouumas in alleged corruption linked to the pilgrimage quota for the organization of Hajj in 2023-2024. “Today Monday (1/9), the KPK provided for an examination of the so-called TPK witnesses linked to the pilgrimage quota for the organization of the Hajj in 2023-2024, including YCQ, former Minister of Religion,” said KPK spokesperson, Budi Prasetyo, Monday (1/9/2025). In addition, the KPK also examined Achmad Ruhyadin (Mutiara Haji Association), Arie Prasetyo (Operational Director of PT Zahra Oto Mandiri (Uhud Tour) for the October 2024 commissioner – PT Rauda Mulia). “They are examined as witnesses,” said Budi. In this case, the KPK issued a warrant for traveling abroad an ancient Minister of Religion in 2020 – 2024 YAQUT Cholil Qouumas, ISHFAH Abidal Aziz (former special YACT Cholil staff), as well as the owner of the Hajj and Umrah Pt. Maktour, Fuad Hasan Masyhur. Previously, the acting deputy for the application and execution of the KPK, Asep Gunutur Rahayu, revealed that the case had started with a meeting between the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo and the Saudi government in 2023. Indonesia received an additional 20,000 hajj quota. The quota must be distributed by 92% for the regular quota and 8% for the special quota of the HAJJ, on the basis of article 64 paragraph 2 of law number 8 of 2019 concerning the implementation of HAJJ and UMRA. However, Yaqut, by the decree of the Republic of Indonesia, the number 130 of 2024 concerning the quota Hajj 2024, said that up to 20,000 quotas, it was distributed 10,000 for regular and 10,000 for special or 50% for regular and 50% for special. [hen/ian] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vbqwqnddyxo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://beritajatim.com/kpk-periksa-yaqut-cholil-dalam-kasus-kuota-haji The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos