Trump announces that he will award Giuliani the presidential medal of freedom

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he would award the former mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani, with the presidential medal of freedom, the highest civil distinction.

The announcement comes after Giuliani, who also wins over the former personal lawyer, was involved in a car accident in New Hampshire this weekend.

As President of the United States of America, I am happy to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest mayor in New York history, and an equally large American patriot, will receive the presidential medal of freedom, our highest civilian honor. Details as for the weather and the place to follow, Trump posted on Truth Social Monday afternoon.

Giuliani, who was mayor of New York during September 11 and was often called mayor of the Americas following terrorist attacks, has faced a multitude of legal and financial problems since the 2020 elections, where he played a key role in several Trumps' efforts to try to overthrow the results.

He continued to receive the support of the president, who appointed Giuliani to an advisory council within the Ministry of Homeland Security in June and put Giulianis Son, Andrew, in charge of the White House working group for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The former mayors's vehicle was hit from behind at high speed on Saturday evening, said his security head, Michael Ragusa, said in a press release on X. Giuliani was transported to a nearby trauma center where he was diagnosed with a fracture of the thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and bruises, as well as injuries to his left arm.

Ragusa told CNN on Sunday that Giuliani was in a good humor and fully alert and aware.

Giuliani, who was mayor from 1994 to 2001, was widely credited with the revitalization of New York in the 1990s, when crime fell considerably and the economy exploded and praised for its response to the September 11 terrorist attack.

He joined the Trumps legal team in April 2018, under control the following year after the reports emerged that he urged Ukraine to investigate the political rival of Trumps 2020, the presidential candidate in Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Federal prosecutors investigated him for possible violations of foreign lobbying laws, but finally declared that no accusation would be made.

In 2020, Trump took charge of his campaigns after legal challenges.

Since then, Giuliani has continued to face the benefits of participation in efforts aimed at overthrowing the electoral defeat of Trumps 2020. He was canceled last year in New York and Washington, DC. Two former Georgia electoral employees, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, also obtained a defamation judgment of $ 148 million against him for false allegations he made after the 2020 elections.

In January, he concluded a settlement agreement with Freeman and Moss which allowed him to keep his home and the most precious property.

This story has been updated with additional details.

