Kenez / Stockholm

An academic article promoted by the government called on Turkish authorities to deal with thousands of graduate students funded by the state who study abroad not only as academics but also as unofficial envoys and to provide them with training in intelligence before leaving the country.

The article “On being a citizen diplomat in the world village: Trkiyes Ylsy Stock Exchange” by Dr Recep Ehitolu was published in communication and diplomacy, the Official Journal of the Presidents Communications Department, the Propaganda Bureau of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He supervises the recipients of the YLSY program, a government scholarship which sends Turkish students abroad for higher studies in exchange for the compulsory public service, as citizen diplomats responsible for advancing the soft power abroad. He recommends that the Ministry of Education is coordinating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Directorate of Communications and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) to guide these students before being sent abroad.

Students must be considered not only as beneficiaries of education possibilities, but as diplomatic investments, depending on the article. It offers compulsory preparation in cultural diplomacy, social media communication, diaspora networking and even intelligence.

Among the most striking proposals, there is a recommendation that MIT offers students intelligence training sessions. These include examples of espionage cases, briefings on the operation of foreign intelligence services and directives to protect national information. By suggesting that young researchers undergo modules generally reserved for state officials, the article implies that students should act as almost official representatives abroad.

As part of the program, many researchers from Ylsy travel abroad through bilateral academic agreements between Turkey and other countries and university partnerships. Depter them as unofficial diplomats and prepare them with intelligence briefings raises the possibility of complicating their position in the host countries, where they should act as independent researchers rather than government.

The Ylysy scholarship program has its roots in a 1929 law which first sent students to Europe to learn Western universities. Over the decades, the initiative has developed, aimed at forming highly qualified personnel for Turkish universities and state institutions.

Applicants must be Turkish citizens with solid academic files. They are funded for masters or doctoral studies abroad with tuition fees, living allowances, health costs and covered trips. In exchange, they are required to return and work in designated institutions, often for twice the duration of their studies abroad.

Between 1929 and 2005, 9,689 students benefited from the program. After a revival under the slogan 5,000 students in 5 years in 2006, the program increased rapidly. From 2006 to 2013, 5,797 students were sent abroad, followed by 6,492 others between 2014 and 2023. In 2024, 668 other students were approved for the last call of the Ministry of Education.

The United Kingdom was by far the main destination, welcoming 2,410 Turkish students from scholarships between 2014 and 2023, more than half of all investments. The United States ranked second with 937, followed by Germany with 323, the Netherlands with 181, Canada with 121 and Russia with 89. Small groups went to France, Italy, Australia, Sweden, China, Japan, South Korea and the Middle East countries.

Despite the disturbances during the COVVI-19 pandemic, the government maintained the program as a pillar of its long-term human resources strategy and foreign policy.

The article of communication and diplomacy insists that the scholarship should not be understood only in academic terms. He supervises students as part of the projection of Soft Power Turkeys, arguing that they represent the Turkish brand and can influence perceptions in foreign societies.

Students will recognize their diplomatic role as Ambassadors of turkeys on the world scene, according to the study, recommending that they act as cultural envoys, storytellers on social networks and community organizers in cooperation with the Turkish diaspora.

In addition, he calls the embassies and consulates to act actively with scholarship holders, ensuring that they are supported, monitored and guided during their studies. Regular meetings with ambassadors and cultural ties would strengthen their sense of mission, suggests the article.

The most controversial recommendation is that students undergo sessions of consciousness of intelligence delivered by MIT. The study proposes that before departure, young academics should be informed of the operation of spying networks, the risks of spying recruitment and the need to protect information from the Turkish state.

The justification, according to the article, is that unprepared students can find it difficult to adapt in foreign cultures, leaving them vulnerable both socially and strategically. With training, they could act more carefully and responsible abroad.

The Ylysy program has strict obligations. Students who finish their diplomas must return to Türkiye and serve in universities or public institutions for twice the duration of their study period. Those who do not are required to reimburse the cost of their scholarships with interest. From 2014 to 2023, nearly 2,000 returned graduates were placed in Turkish public institutions and universities, many in strategic fields such as agriculture, environmental sciences and engineering. The authorities describe this as a means of strengthening national capacity in critical sectors while retaining international expertise.

The communications department has increasingly highlighted citizen diplomacy in recent years. According to this model, not only diplomats but also businessmen, athletes, artists and students are considered to be representatives of the Turkish state abroad.

The newly published article places Ylsy students in this vision, arguing that their study programs abroad should be aligned with the foreign policy of turkeys. The objective, he says, is to increase the prestige of turkeys in the world village and to preserve cultural heritage for posterity.

For the students themselves, however, expectations can be contradictory. Officially, they are sent to study to build the human capital of turkeys. Officially, they are described as diplomatic actors who have responsibilities to promote the national story, defend Ankaras' positions on historical disputes and custody against spying.

By superimposing intelligence orientation in addition to cultural diplomacy, the program may launch scholars such as state officials. This could arouse suspicion in host societies and complicate their relations with foreign peers and university establishments.

However, the article maintains that the advantages prevail over the risks. Students do not only pursue diplomas but serve as soft agents, he concludes. Recognition of this role is essential for Turkey to improve its international influence.

It is not new in Türkiye to encourage civilians to cooperate with the security forces and the intelligence services. Nordic Monitor previously reported that a new intelligence report urges Turkey to build a national system where civilians, including children, could serve as potential intelligence sources, as part of a radical effort to prepare for hybrid war threats. Citing the recent Iran-Israeli conflict, the National Intelligence Academy, a government institution affiliated with national Turkeys Intelligence Agency MT, calls for full coordination between neighborhood guards (Bekiler in Turkish), law enforcement agents in uniforms patrolling residential areas mainly night, and the main strategic institutions.