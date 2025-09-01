Woody Allen calls Donald Trump a pleasure to work with and a very good actor





Woody Allen said he would like to run Donald Trump in a new film after describing the president as a very good actor.

The couple worked together on Allens 1998 film Celebrity. Trump was played in a scene in which he described his plans to demolish the emblematic St. Patrick cathedral of Manhattans to build a magnificent office building.

During an interview on the Podcast Random Random Podcast from the Bill Mahers Club, Maher asked Allen if Cancel Culture had led the 89 -year -old filmmaker to become a supporter of Trump.

Allen replied: No, I'm not a rush. IM one of the few people who can say that he managed Trump. I made Trump in a film, Celebrity. It was a pleasure to work with and a very good actor.

He was very polite and struck his brand and did everything properly and had a real flair for the show business.

Donald Trump made a cameo in Woody Allens 1988 Film, Celebrity (Getty)

I only want to be able to direct it now. If he let me direct him now that it is president, I think I could do wonders, continued Allen, making Maher burst. But it was very easy to work with.

After Maher described Trump as different in person, Allen has clarified: I am a democrat. I voted for Kamala Harris. I dispute with him on 95% of things, maybe 99%, but as an actor, he was very good. He was very convincing and he had a charismatic quality, as an actor. I am surprised to want to enter politics.

Last month, information emerged that Allen sent a letter to Jeffrey Epstein to mark his 63rd anniversary in which he joked the dinner dinners in disgrace to the Château de Draclas.

The note indicates that the writer and his wife, soon Yi, had been invited to dine several times.

They always accept, the letter continues, because it is always interesting due to the varied and eminent society that they expect to find there and because the food is always sumptuous and abundant and well served.

I often say well served by a man of a professional house and just as often by several young women recalling one of the Dracula castle where [Bela] Lugosi has three young female vampires who serve the place, the letter continues, referring to the Hungarian-American actor who played the role in the 1931 film.

Add to this that Jeffrey lives in a large house alone, you can imagine sleeping in damp soil.

Trump continues the Wall Street Journal for defamation on information that he sent his own birthday letter to Epstein.

