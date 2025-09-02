



President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would award Rudy Giuliani the presidential freedom of freedom, the highest civil distinction in the country, two days after the former mayor of New York was injured in a car accident.

As President of the United States of America, I am happy to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest mayor in New York history, and an equally large American patriot, will receive the presidential mebling of freedom, our greatest civil honor, Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that he would announce details and time at a later time.

Giulianis, head of security, Michael Ragusa, said on Sunday that the former mayor had been injured who included a vertebral fracture after being struck from behind at high speed while driving as a passenger in a vehicle on a highway in the New Hampshire.

He also said that before the accident on Saturday evening, Giuliani had been reported by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident, and he immediately made help and contacted 911, remaining on the scene until the police arrive.

Ragusa said Giuliani was in a good humor and fully alert and aware, and in her Sunday evening update, added that Giuliani should “be equipped with a splint and start physiotherapy”.

Police identified Ted Goodman, who was a member of Giuliani staff, as the driver of the vehicle in which the mayor was.

“Investigators believe that the driver who struck Goodman and Giuliani had no connection with the initial domestic violence incident,” said New Hampshire state police on Monday evening. “At present, all aspects of the accident remain under study, including if the distraction or curiosity of the initial scene was a factor. No accusation has been filed.”

Trump plans to award his long -standing supporter, Rudy Giuliani, the presidential medal of Liberty.carolyn Kaster / Ap File

Giuliani acquired national importance as mayor of New York after the September 11 attacks. He supported Trump during his 2016 race for the president and joined his legal team in 2018. Giuliani represented Trump in prosecution by trying to overthrow the results of the 2020 elections, and it was finally forbidden to practice the right to New York and Washington, DC, for these efforts and the mixing he had lavished.

Giuliani also faced charges in Georgia and Arizona and was appointed non-triggered co-conspirator in the special council of special lawyer Jack Smiths, a case of interference from the federal elections against Trump. Giuliani denied allegations.

The former prize recipients include the Apollo 11 crew, actor Denzel Washington, journalist Edward R. Murrow, the gymnast Simone Biles and director Steven Spielberg. In his first mandate, Trump gave the honor to radio host Rush Limbaugh, Golfer Tiger Woods, the representative of Ohio Jim Jordan and the baseball player Babe Ruth, among others.

Raquel Coronell uribe

Amanda Terpel and Mangan, CNBC contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/trump-award-rudy-giuliani-presidential-medal-freedom-rcna228426 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos