



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin set the tone at the top of the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO) in Tianjin with a warm embrace on Sunday. While the two leaders arrived at the summit location, cameras caught the time of bonhomie, which quickly became viral on social networks. PM Modi then shared the photos on X and wrote: “Always a pleasure to meet President Putin!” The hug occurs a few hours before their bilateral meeting scheduled on the sidelines of the summit. Officials have said that talks are focusing on energy ties, defense cooperation and the evolution of the world order in the context of the 50% prices of Donald Trump on Indian products on its purchase of Russian crude oil. The videos and photos of the SCO Summit place captured Prime Minister Modi, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanging smiles, handles and hugs. Later, PM Modi displayed the previews of cordial exchanges, stressing the heat between the three leaders. “The interactions in Tianjin continue to exchange prospects with President Putin and President XI at the OCS summit,” he wrote. India, Russia and China have all seen tensions increase with the United States, fueled by Washington's pricing wars and the fallout from the Ukrainian conflict. Prime Minister Modi met Xi Jinping on Sunday and launched cooperation between India and China to fight threat because the two countries are his victims. He also reported concerns about cross -border terrorism in his talks with the Chinese Prime Minister. The visit of the PM Moda in China marks its first in seven years, against the context of the tied links between the two countries since the Galwan clashes of 2020. – ends Posted by: Sahil sinha Posted on: Sep 1, 2025 Settle

