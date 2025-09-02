India has proposed to reduce its prices on American products to zero, says Donald Trump, “ but it is late '' | World News





US President Donald Trump qualified the Indian-American commercial equation on Monday a unilateral disaster and said India had proposed to reduce its import taxes on American products.

Traders during a demonstration against recent prices imposed by US President Donald Trump on Indian products in New Delhi. (HT file)

But, he said, it was getting late for that now.

He underlined the trade in India with Russia, once again, in his last tirade after his administration has imposed a massive rate of 50% on India.

Its apparent reference to the talks in a standstill between the two parties for a commercial agreement and the alleged offer of India to reduce the functions did not give a response from the Modi immediately.

Trump’s complaint is barely a week after the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the slowness of the commercial talks despite an early start in April. Bessent has listed this, as well as the purchase of Indian oil in Russia, among the reasons for prices as a penalty.

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always questioned American logic and postponed certain red lines in commercial talks, such as the protection of farmers from India against an influx of American products.

US officials, on the other hand, seek to put pressure and couple India with numbers and jibes, including one from Trump Peter Navarro's superior assistant: that Brahmane oil refiners occurred by returning from Russian oil.

Modi has made trips to the East to Japan and China and has highlighted the links for decades with Russia, in a possible realignment of the world's sales forces.

Trump again quotes the commercial gap and Russia

A few hours after Moda came back from China, Donald Trump said in his article on Truth Social: what few people understand is that we do very little with India, but they do a lot of business with us, the reason has been billed, so far, as high prices as our companies cannot sell in India. It was a completely unilateral disaster!

In 2024, India imported American goods worth $ 41.5 billion, when it exported a value of $ 87.3 billion in the United States. This meant a trade surplus of $ 45.8 billion in favor of India, according to data, sharing the US trade representative.

In the first six months of 2025, Indian exports to the United States were $ 56.3 billion, while it was a good value of $ 22.1 billion.

Trump noted that India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from the United States, again referring to a factor (in particular crude oil) which it initially quoted for the 25% of the total prices of 50% imposed on most Indian products.

He said in his post: they (India) have now proposed to reduce their prices to nothing, but it is late. They should have done it years ago and said it offered people to think simple.

Why is Trump so angry and what is the effect?

Trump is apparently exasperated by this gap because he says that American goods are too taxed by India.

He can actually be overwhelmed also because India has not agreed that he arrested his operation Sindoor Military Action against Pakistan in May, reports.

In the midst of many reasons, indicated and speculated, the American prices on Indian products reached 50% towards the end of last month, three weeks after the start of 25%.

These prices affect, in particular, the high intensity of manpower sectors such as textiles, precious stones and jewelry, shoes and leather items, in addition to shrimp and other products. Certain sectors such as pharmaceutical products and electronics have been largely exempt, for the moment.

Forecasts suggest that Indian exports to the United States can considerably decrease by around $ 87 billion in 2024 to around 50 billion dollars by 2026 with a potential GDP impact of approximately 1% and significant job losses.

