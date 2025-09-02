Trump to attribute Rudy Giuliani the presidential medal of freedom





President Trump announced on Monday that he would award Rudy Giuliani the presidential freedom of freedom, the highest civil distinction in the country.

“As President of the United States of America, I am happy to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest mayor in New York history, and an equally large American patriot, will receive the presidential medal of freedom, the greatest civil honor of our country,” Trump said in a social position. “Details as for the weather and the place to follow. Thank you for your attention to this question. Make America again great !!!”

Mr. Trump's announcement occurs a few days after Giuliani was hospitalized with several broken bones following a car accident in New Hampshire. Giuliani has undergone “fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and bruises, as well as injuries to the left arm and the lower leg” after the vehicle in which he was driving was “hit from behind at high speed,” said his spokesperson.

“There is no American more deserving of this honor,” said Giuliani spokesperson Ted Goodman, in an article on social networks. “Mayor Rudy Giuliani shot down the mafia, saved New York, comforted the nation after September 11 and served as countless other ways to improve the lives of others. Thank you, President Trump, for honoring his life and her inheritance.”

Giuliani, 81, built his reputation in the 80s and 90s in New York as a prosecutor before being elected mayor. He was nicknamed “American Mayor” after his leadership in New York after the September 11 attacks in 2001.

After having served two mandates as mayor, he presented himself to the presidency in 2008, but retired during the Republican primary after a third place in Florida. Later, he became an advisor close to Mr. Trump in his first mandate and was a key spread in conspiracy theories and untreated allegations that the 2020 presidential election was stolen after the loss of Mr. Trump.

Giuliani was struck off in New York and Washington, DC, and he said bankruptcy after being tried responsible for $ 148 million for the spread of lies concerning the Georgia elections.

The presidential medal of freedom is “presented to people who have made exemplary contributions to prosperity, values ​​or security in the United States, world peace or other important societal, public or private efforts”.

The prize was created by former president John F. Kennedy in 1963.

Caroline Linton contributed to this report.

Kierra Frazier

Kierra Frazier is editor -in -chief of CBS News & Stations.

