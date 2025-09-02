Why Keir Starmer does not want Réjig 10 after a year in power

Henry ZeffmanChief political correspondent

Getty images

Many names involved in the upheaval of Sir Keir Starmer Downing Street are not even household names in Westminster. But the last movements, announced on Monday while deputies return to Parliament, are a big problem for several reasons. First, in terms of organizational innovation. If you have trouble recalling who was the chief secretary of the Prime Minister before Darren Jones, the answer is that there were none. The role is a new creation, designed to give Sir Keir Starmer a firmer command of the government machine that he complained is slow and heavy. Bringing a deputy to the heart of Downing Street operations is unusual, if not completely unprecedented – the conservative deputy Steve Barclay was Boris Johnson's chief of staff in his last months as Prime Minister.

Lighter structures

For all this innovation, these latest movements also aim to establish more conventional and clearer structures. This morning there were two communications directors and four people who could somehow claim to be responsible for politics. Now there is one of everyone. Reaching the type of football analogy that the Prime Minister could appreciate, an initiate of the government said to me: “No 10 was like Sven [Goran-Eriksson’s] England team. Many midfielders who could not play together. “” The second important thing about these changes is impressive. This is a well -used theme of Starmer leadership, but it is ready to demo, to the touch or to dispense with people who served it very closely. On the other hand, some of them being sidelined today have been named not at all for a long time by Starmer himself, therefore, to some of his detractors of work, the cream is just a good way of saying that he corrects his own mistakes.

Economic focus