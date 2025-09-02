Politics
Why Keir Starmer does not want Réjig 10 after a year in power
Henry ZeffmanChief political correspondent
Many names involved in the upheaval of Sir Keir Starmer Downing Street are not even household names in Westminster.
But the last movements, announced on Monday while deputies return to Parliament, are a big problem for several reasons.
First, in terms of organizational innovation.
If you have trouble recalling who was the chief secretary of the Prime Minister before Darren Jones, the answer is that there were none.
The role is a new creation, designed to give Sir Keir Starmer a firmer command of the government machine that he complained is slow and heavy.
Bringing a deputy to the heart of Downing Street operations is unusual, if not completely unprecedented – the conservative deputy Steve Barclay was Boris Johnson's chief of staff in his last months as Prime Minister.
Lighter structures
For all this innovation, these latest movements also aim to establish more conventional and clearer structures.
This morning there were two communications directors and four people who could somehow claim to be responsible for politics. Now there is one of everyone.
Reaching the type of football analogy that the Prime Minister could appreciate, an initiate of the government said to me: “No 10 was like Sven [Goran-Eriksson’s] England team. Many midfielders who could not play together. “”
The second important thing about these changes is impressive.
This is a well -used theme of Starmer leadership, but it is ready to demo, to the touch or to dispense with people who served it very closely.
On the other hand, some of them being sidelined today have been named not at all for a long time by Starmer himself, therefore, to some of his detractors of work, the cream is just a good way of saying that he corrects his own mistakes.
Economic focus
Third, there is a pronounced focus throughout changes on the strengthening of economic know-how in 10 Downing Street. Jones has spent the last 14 months as commander of Rachel Reeves.
The official who now heads the Starmer's private office spent his treasure career. Baroness Shafik, the new Chief Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister, is a former deputy for the Bank of England, among other illustrious qualifications.
This is a recognition that the budget for this fall will not only be a decisive moment for the next few months, but from all this government, even if it lasts.
Certain figures from the Higher Government interpret this as the Prime Minister wishing to play a more important personal role in the discussions with regard to the budget.
Those who around Reeves say that she has pushed for some time for Starmer to stimulate her economic team and that she was strongly involved in discussions with the Prime Minister on the broader rejoicing of her staff.
Perhaps more importantly, this upheaval is important for what he says about the way Starmer himself sees his Prime Minister.
It is, implicitly, an admission that the first year and a little of his mandate did not go exactly as planned. And it is his attempt to make sure that next year and a little is much better.
The prescription is “delivery”. And it may well be that Jones and the rest of the reinstalled team are able to deliver the Prime Minister's priorities much more effectively than before.
However, for many deputies and labor counselors to whom I speak, the question is more fundamental: they are not clear what is the vision that the Prime Minister wants his book team.
This is a question that only one Downing Street person can never answer.
