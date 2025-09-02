Trump says that he grants the former mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani, the presidential medal of freedom





Washington President (AP) Donald Trump said on Monday that he would award the former mayor of New York, Rudolph Giuliani, the presidential medal of freedom, the highest civil distinction, two days after his longtime political ally was seriously injured in a car accident.

The decision grants the prize on a man once greeted for having directed New York after the attacks of September 11, 2001, and later sanctioned by the courts and struck off for having amplified the false complaints concerning the elections of 2020. Giuliani was also criminally charged in two states; He denied reprehensible acts.

Trump in a declaration on social networks called Giuliani the greatest mayor in New York history, and an equally large American patriot.

For a large part of the last two decades, Giulianis's public life has been defined by a striking rise and fall. After managing New York the day after September 11, he launched a brief campaign for the republican presidential appointment and became one of the country's most recognizable political figures. But as the personal lawyer prevails, he became a central figure in efforts to overthrow the 2020 elections. The courts have repeatedly rejected the allegations of fraud he had advanced, and two former Georgia electoral employees won a defamation judgment of 148 million dollars against him.

The electoral workers, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Shaye Moss, said that Giuliani's efforts to promote lies in the elections on the elections led to death threats that made them fear their lives.

Giuliani was struck off in New York and Washington for having made false statements on elections several times, and he was criminally charged in Georgia and Arizona in connection with efforts to cancel the loss against Democrat Joe Biden.

Giuliani, 81, was hospitalized after the Saturday evening collision in New Hampshire. State police said he was a passenger in a rented Ford Bronco led by his spokesperson, Ted Goodman, when the vehicle was hit by a Honda HR-V. Giuliani has undergone a fractured thoracic vertebra with several lacerations, bruises and injuries to his arm and his left leg, according to his head of security, Michael Ragusa. Ragusa said on Monday that Giuliani had stayed at the hospital but was to be released soon.

The medal of freedom, created in 1963, is awarded to people who have contributed particularly meritorious to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace or public cultural or other efforts.

