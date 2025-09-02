PSI reveals the collage efforts of Prabowo-Gibran-Jokowi sheep, Raja July: It's Hoaks!





Kliksumut.com | Jakarta -Secretaire general of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), Raja Juli Antoni, revealed the existence of parties that tried to spread the hoaks and divide the relationship between President Prabowo Suubianto, vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka and the 7th President of the Republic of Inditonia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This problem comes out in the midst of increasing public tensions and a number of events in various regions. Raja Juli sent the declaration to replace the president of the PSI, Kaesang Pangarep, who could not attend because he was sick. “”Mas Kaesang gave me a message, that in the middle of this agitation, social media was flooded with misleading stories that tried to put sheep between Pak Prabowo, Mr. Jokowi, including Mas Gibran and PSI “, Raja Juli declared to journalists from the Palace presidential complex, Jakarta, Monday 1/9/2025). Read also: Civil Coalition coordinating the Declaration of Defense and Defense of the TNI maintains national security: evil and violation of the Constitution Raja Juli explained that the information circulating on social networks linked to the meeting of a certain number of figures was false. He said there was a video that had been manipulated, to describe the existence of a demonstration breeding scenario. “Last night, I met and communicated intensely with the Pak Prabowo team. We clarified the video that was different from the story directly. Some said that Mr. Jokowi and Mas Gibran were involved in the lifting of the demonstration. It was not true, it was a hoaks,” he said. He also pointed out that the president of the PSI, Kaesang Pangarep, had already published clarifications linked to the issue. Also read: ACEH Ulema Consultative Assembly invites the community to keep the conductivity In addition, Raja Juli underlined the firm attitude of PSI to support the administration of the President Prabowo suffered. According to him, PSI will remain faithful and supervise the popular programs transported by the government. “PSI, as the solo congress confirmed, is an elephant party faithful to Pak Prabowo. We are ready to support the anti-corruption program and the people he directs,” he said. “If Pak Prabowo said red and white, the elephant party has also joined red and white,” said Raja Juli. (KSC)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kliksumut.com/psi-ungkap-upaya-adu-domba-prabowo-gibran-jokowi-raja-juli-itu-hoaks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos