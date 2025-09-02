PM Modi's China Visit: Reset links with XI, carpooling with Putin and severe message in Pakistan – 10 key dishes | India News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his two -day visit on Monday in China where he attended the Shanghai cooperation organization and held bilateral meetings with Chinese president Xi Jinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin.In the context of the prices imposed by American president Donald Trump, the visit sends a severe message to Washington highlighting close ties with Russia and China.

“By concluding a productive visit to China, where I attended the SCO and Interagi Summit with various world leaders. Indas also emphasized key world issues. Recognizing President Xi Jinping, Chinese government and people for the successful organization of this summit,” wrote Prime Minister Modi on X.China, Russia and India presented SCO as an alternative to the NATO military alliance.

Bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping

On the first day of his visit, Prime Minister Modi had bilateral discussions with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. During the meeting, the Prime Minister said that cooperation between India and China will open the way to “the well-being of all humanity”.Meanwhile, XI offered a branch of olive tree to PM Modi saying that the dragon and elephant should come together while the world is heading towards the transformation.

In its opening remarks during talks at the delegation level with Prime Minister Modi, Xi said the world goes towards transformation. China and India are two of the most civilizational countries.We are the two most populous countries in the world and part of the world of world … It is essential to be friends, a good neighbor, and the dragon and the elephant to come together, he added.

Russia-Inde-Chine Troika exhibited

Prime Minister Modi, the second day of his visit, shared warm moments with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping as they met on the sidelines of the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO) in Tianjin. The three leaders exchanged handles, hugs and smiles in a rare demonstration of camaraderie.Sharing photos on x, PM Modi wrote: Tianjin interactions continue! Exchanging prospects with President Putin and President XI at the OCS summit.

In another article, Prime Minister Modi shared photos of his warm interaction with Putin and said: “Always a pleasure to meet President Putin!In a widely broadcast video, PM Modi was seen bringing together Putin and Xi in a symbolic gesture of unity.

PM Modi Snubs Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif

At the SCO summit, Prime Minister Modi and President Putin were seen by hand, passing by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, Sharif was held next to it and looked at Prime Minister Modi and Putin to go through him.

While addressing the plenary session of the summit, Prime Minister Modi delivered his message on terrorism with the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.Stressing that terrorism is a universal threat, Prime Minister Modi has warned of selective approaches. Security, peace and stability are the basis of the development of any country. But terrorism, separatism and extremism are great challenges in this path. Terrorism is not only a challenge for the security of a country, but a common challenge for all humanity. “”

“We must say clearly and unanimously that no double standard is acceptable to terrorism,” he added.“This attack was an open challenge for each country and person who believes in humanity. In such a situation, it is natural to raise the question of whether the open support of terrorism by certain countries can be acceptable to us. We must unanimously oppose terrorism in each form and color. This is our duty to humanity, said the Prime Minister.

Veiled jibe in China

Prime Minister Modi has also taken an initiative of the belt and the belt and road road in China, because he said that connectivity loses his confidence and his meaning if she bypass sovereignty.While speaking at the top of the Shanghai cooperation organization in Chinese Tianjin, Prime Minister Modi underlined the SCO Charter and declared that connectivity should always respect sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tackled the plenary session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin on Monday and called for a united global fight against terrorism. The Prime Minister Moda transmitted his message on terrorism with the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.“Connectivity must always respect sovereignty and territorial integrity This is a fundamental principle of the SCO charter. Connectivity that bypasses sovereignty loses confidence and meaning,” said PM Modi.“India firmly believes that a strong connectivity guarantees not only trade, but also confidence and development. This is why we are working on Chabahar and the international economic corridor of North-South, which will improve connectivity to Afghanistan and Central Asia,” he added.

OCS member states condemn Pahalgam's attack in Tianjin's declaration

The OSSE member states “strongly condemned” the terrorist attack on Pahalgam on April 22, expressing their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased and the wounded.

“The Member States firmly condemned the terrorist attack on Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the dead and the injured. They also declared that the authors, the organizers and the sponsors of such attacks should be brought to justice,” said the declaration.The statement stressed that the authors, organizers and sponsors of these attacks were to be brought to justice.

Carpooling with Putin

Prime Minister Modi and Putin also traveled in the same car to the destination of their bilateral meeting after the conclusion of the SCO summit in Chinese Tianjin.

In an article on social networks on X, Prime Minister Modi shared the image and said: “After the procedure instead of SCO Summit, President Putin and I traveled together instead of our bilateral meeting.”

'Not for the ears of others'

According to the PTI news agency, Prime Minister Modi was offered an elevator of Putin in his Limousine Aurus to reach the place.The two leaders continued their dialogue one by one on the way to the hotel where they were to be joined by members of their teams. However, by reaching the hotel, they did not go beyond the limousine of the Russian presidents and continued their conversation for 50 minutes, Vestifm ​​of National Radio reported.Later, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the two leaders had a head in the car for about an hour.Moscow commentators may say that it was the most important confidential conversation between Modi and Putin in which they probably discussed questions not for the ears of others.

Bilateral talks with Putin

Prime Minister Modi and Putin held a bilateral meeting, focusing on strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia, including the latest developments concerning Ukraine.Prime Minister Modi welcomed recent efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and said that the parties involved will have to continue “constructively”.

“This is the definition of our deep and special and privileged strategic partnership,” said Prime Minister Modi.In an article on X, the spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randir Jaiswal, said: “India-Russia | Strengthen the special and privileged strategic partnership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Mr. Vladimir Putin of Russia on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Tianjin, China. The two leaders discussed the bilateral links of India-Russia, including in the economic, financial and energy sectors. “”

Extends the invitation to visit India

PM Modi also extended an invitation to Putin to visit India. The Prime Minister said that the 140 Indians “impatiently await” the arrival of the Russian president for the 23rd Summit of India-Russia in December.

“I always have the impression that you meet has been a memorable experience. We have the opportunity to exchange information on many things. We have been constant. There have been many high -level meetings between the two parties regularly,” said Prime Minister Modi.“140 Indian crore impatiently await you for our 23rd summit in December of this year. This reflects the depth and extent of the special and privileged partnership,” he added.