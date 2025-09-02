Trump rents the mayor of Dc Bowser for cooperating on the repression of the crime





President Donald Trump congratulated Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser for cooperating with his administration in the midst of a deployment of national guard troops in the city to help fight crime.

“WOW! The mayor Muriel Bowser of DC has become very popular because she worked with me and my great people to bring crime back to practically nothing to DC,” posted Trump on the social Monday of truth.

“His statements and actions were positive, instead of others as [Illinois Gov. J.B.] Pritzker, [Maryland Gov.] Wes Moore, [California Gov. Gavin] Newsom, and the mayor of 5% of Chicago's approval, who spend all their time trying to justify violent crimes instead of working with us to eliminate it completely, which we have done in Washington, DC, now a crime without a zone, “he added.

The mayor of DC Bowser reverses the course, admits that the federal repression of Trump is working

President Donald Trump congratulated Washington, the mayor of DC Muriel Bowser on Monday for his cooperation on his repression of crime in the city. (AP)

Trump also said that the bowsers approval rating increased.

“In a short time, 25%, and the inhabitants of DC thank her for stopping crime wherever she goes,” he wrote. “It is not a miracle, his hard work, his courage and his intelligence. The best agent of the police of the forces said, during the riots and when I sent the troops early, that they could not have done it without us.”

“They were completely overwhelmed! If we had not gone early, at the top of palisades fires, would have lost the Olympic Games. Congratulations to Mayor Muriel Bowser, but did not awaken,” he added. “DC is a giant victory that never has to end !!!”

Last week Bowser said the number of crimes in the city was down.

Blue Cities in Trumps Crosshairs after taking control of the DC police

President Donald Trump is expressed with the members of the police and soldiers of the National Guard, on August 21, 2025, in Washington, DC (Jacquelyn Martin / AP Photo)

“The diversion of cars is down 87% since the start of the federal wave, violent crimes are down 45%, arrests increased by 20% and illegal firearms have increased by 12%,” said Fox DC.

“The most important thing we highlight today is the field of crime that was most disturbing for us in 2023, and we led it in the past year,” said Bowser at a press conference on Wednesday.

“We know that when carjacking decreases, when the use of firearms falls, when homicide or flights decrease, the districts feel more safe and are safer,” she added.

On Monday, the Attorney General Pam Bondi said that 1,599 arrests had been made and that 165 illegal cannons had been seized in the days that followed the repression of the crime.

Trump has threatened to deploy guard troops in other democratic cities to fight crime.

