Camilla struck the attackers with entertainment with high Theels





London Dass Knigin Camilla eine ziemlich starke Persnlichkeit ist, drfte inzwischen niemanden mehr berraschen. Ihre Liebe zu Charles machte sie einst zur meistgehassten Frau Englands, brachte ihr den Spitznamen Rottweiler ein und stellte ihr Leben bereits in den 1970ern auf den Kopf. Doch Camilla hielt durch, verlor nie den Glauben in und den Respekt vor sich selbst. Ihre Resilienz stellte sie bereits als Teenagerin unter Beweis wie eine Geschichte zeigt, die erst jetzt ans Licht kommt. Macht und Palast: Die Insider-Geschichte der Monarchie erscheint am 11. September und verspricht, den Schleier ber die mysterisen Machtverhltnisse im Herzen des britischen Staates zu lften Foto: Amazon Camilla erzhlte Boris Johnson die Anekdote Im Buch Power and the Palace: The Inside Story of the Monarchy enthllt Autor Valentine Low eine bemerkenswerte Anekdote ber die heutige Knigin. Laut des einstigen Knigshaus-Korrespondenten Low erzhlte Camilla dem frheren Briten-Premier Boris Johnson (61) bei einer Tee-Zusammenkunft im Clarence House im Jahr 2008 von einem erschtternden wie inspirierenden Erlebnis aus ihrer Jugend. Im Jahr 2010 zwei Jahre nach Camillas Bericht ber das Vorkommnis setzten sich die damalige Herzogin von Cornwall (damals 62) und der einstige Brgermeister Londons Boris Johnson (damals 45) fr Opfer sexueller bergriffe in der Hauptstadt ein. Hier besiegeln sie im Clarence House lchelnd ihre Zusammenarbeit Foto: Getty Images Ich tat, was meine Mutter mir beigebracht hatte Camilla Shand, wie die heutige Knigin vor ihrer ersten Hochzeit mit Andrew Parker Bowles (heute 85) hie, nahm in den 1960er-Jahren den Zug nach Paddington-Station ins Zentrum Londons. Ihren Berichten zufolge war sie zwischen 16 und 17 Jahre alt, als ein Mann zudringlich wurde. Er bewegte seine Hand immer weiter und weiter, soll sie Boris Johnson erzhlt haben. Der Politiker habe nach Camillas Reaktion auf den ungewollten Annherungsversuch gefragt. Camilla habe geantwortet: Ich tat, was meine Mutter mir beigebracht hatte. Ich zog einen Schuh aus und schlug ihm mit dem Absatz in die Eier. Anschlieend informierte sie einen uniformierten Beamten ber das Vorkommnis, woraufhin der Mann festgenommen worden sei. Knigin Camilla auf einem vom Palast verffentlichten, undatierten Foto mit ihrer Mutter Rosalind Shand ( 72). Sie starb 1994 in Folge ihres Osteoporose-Leidens Foto: clarencehouse/Instagram Camilla engagiert sich fr Tabuthemen Die Geschichte soll Boris Johnson so sehr beeindruckt haben, dass er anschlieend drei Krisenzentren fr Vergewaltigungsopfer in London erffnete. Und auch bei der Ehefrau von Knig Charles III. (76) hat der schreckliche Vorfall Spuren hinterlassen. Camilla im Oktober 2024 mit Opfern und Angehrigen von huslicher Gewalt und sexuellem Missbrauch im Buckingham Palast. Die Knigin: Das Wichtigste ist, dass einem zugehrt und geglaubt wird. Foto: Getty Images Knigin Camilla ist heute Schirmherrin von mehr als 100 Wohlttigkeitsorganisationen. Besonders am Herzen liegen ihr Charity-Vereine, die Opfer von huslicher Gewalt und sexuellem Missbrauch untersttzen. More on the subject 2024 erschien sogar eine Doku ber Camillas Engagement in diesem Tabuthema. In Behind Closed Doors (Hinter verschlossenen Tren, ITV) zeigte die Knigin offen wie nie zuvor ihre Bestrzung .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bild.de/unterhaltung/royals-adel/camilla-schlug-angreifer-mit-high-heels-in-die-flucht-68b5386a8c33b226bcaee9a9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos