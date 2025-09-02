Trump attributing a presidential medal of freedom to Rudy Giuliani after the former mayor of NYC is seriously injured in a car accident





President Trump announced on Monday that he planned to award Rudy Giuliani, the presidential medal of freedom, a few days after the former mayor of New York was seriously injured in a car accident.

As president of the United States of America, I am happy to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest mayor in New York history, and just as great American patriot, will receive the presidential medal of freedom, our highest civilian honor, wrote on Truth Social.

Details as for the weather and the place to follow, added the president.

The former mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani, will have received the presidential medal of the freedom of President Trump. Reuters

Giuliani, 81, remains hospitalized as he recovers from the injuries suffered when a car plowed in the back of his SUV rented on a road to the New Hampshire on Saturday.

Giuliani has undergone fractured vertebrae and several cuts and bruises on his left arm and his bottom of the leg in the accident, who also left his spokesperson, Ted Goodman, and the driver of the other hospitalized vehicle.

The former mayor is in a good mood and recovers enormously, according to his security chief Michael Ragusa.

Before the accident, Giuliani and Goodman were reported by a woman who had been the victim of domestic violence, Ragusa said in a statement.

The president made this announcement on Monday, after Giuliani was injured in a car accident. AP

The pair stopped to call 911 and helps help when a 19 -year -old driver hit his vehicle from behind.

Giuliani is a longtime friend and an ally of Trump, a relationship that dates back to Mays presidents as a real estate developer and the former mayor as an American lawyer in the South New York district.

He was advisor to Trump in his 2016 presidential campaign and later as a personal lawyer -in -law.

Since 2020, Giuliani has faced a myriad of legal misfortunes, including criminal accusations of Georgia and Arizona, dissatisfaction and a defamation judgment of $ 148 million linked to his alleged efforts aimed at canceling the electoral loss of Joe Biden and to advance fraud complaints.

Giuliani obtained the nickname of the mayor of the Americas following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. He was the public face of New York's response to the unprecedented attack and the reinstatement efforts that followed.

His leadership and visibility in the middle of the crisis have earned him many honors.

The presidential medal of freedom is awarded to people who have made particularly meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace or important public or private efforts.

Trump gave the honor to 24 people during his first mandate, including the Great Tiger Woods Golf, the Radio Superior Radio Limbaugh Radio Talim-Limbaugh and the New York Yankees legend, Mariano Rivera.

There is no American more deserving of this honor, wrote the spokesperson for Giuliani, Ted Goodman, on X.

Mayor Rudy Giuliani removed the mafia, saved New York, comforted the nation after September 11 and served as countless other ways to improve the lives of others, he added. Thank you, President Trump, for having honored his life and her inheritance.

