Trkiye supports Iran's nuclear negotiations, Erdogan tells Pezeshkian at SCO Summit

President Erdogan and Iranian President Pezeshkian hold a meeting during the SCO Summit 2025 in Tianjin, China, September 01, 2025.

PResident Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed support for Iranian nuclear negotiations at a meeting with Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday, promising Ankara's continuous support for Tehran's diplomatic efforts on the sidelines of the Shanghai cooperation organization.

The Meijiang Convention Center Center in Tianjin's meeting focused on bilateral relations, regional developments and global issues, according to the Trkiye communications department.

The talks took place during the 25th Council of Heads of State for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

President Erdogan and Iranian President Pezeshkian hold a meeting during the SCO Summit 2025 in Tianjin, China, September 01, 2025.

Bilateral cooperation and regional problems

“Cooperation between Trkiye and Iran in many areas, in particular energy, serves mutual interests,” Erdogan told Pezeshkian at the meeting, according to management statement.

The Turkish president specifically discussed negotiations of the Iranian nuclear program. “We see advantages in Iran making nuclear negotiations, and Trkiye will continue to support Iran in this regard,” said Erdogan.

Several senior Turkish officials attended the meeting, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alpslan Bayraktar, the Minister of Finance Mehmet Simsek, the National Defense Minister Yasar Guller, the Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir, the Minister of Trade Omer Bolat and the director of presidential communications Burhanettin Duran.

Regional conflicts and peace process

The two leaders exchanged points of view on several regional crisis points, including the last situation in Syria, the attacks of Israel against Gaza and the peace process in the South Caucasus, reported the Communications Department.

The meeting with Pezeshkian was one of the vast diplomatic commitments of Erdogan at the top of the OCS. The Turkish president also held bilateral meetings with several other leaders who attended the conference in the Chinese city of Tianjin.