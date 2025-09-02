Support our mission to provide intrepid stories on and outside the media system Wrapped with exclusive Investigations, analysis and characteristics

A Facebook group that flooded social media in support of Boris Johnson during the Brexit referendum has now renamed and is part of a multi-platform, monetized, pushing the pro-reform and anti-immigration feeling.

Six years ago, Fight4brexit (F4B) was revealed Be one of the many similar groups – led by real people – who encouraged its members to display en masse in support of the Prime Minister then, and to do so in the deliberate imitation of automated robots because It annoys the other side.

The group has gradually disappeared from the deadlines of people after the United Kingdom has chosen to leave the EU, but Signature time Can now reveal that F4B has returned as part of a wider network using Facebook and Tiktok to push its program under the cover of a false political campaign – and that the entire program is managed by a single man.

Boris Johnson, illustrated in front of the sadly famous leave bus containing a false statement, before the Brexit vote. Photo: Alamy

Lewis Morris is a former worker at the twenty-nine-year-old garden center in Liverpool who, according to the electoral roll, lives at home with his mother and sister.

Morris, who has been active on Facebook since 2010, has started the Extreme time Page – Publish videos and images of wild time from around the world – in 2014. He launched F4B in 2018, then the popular Garden makeover ideas on a budget Group (GMIB) the following year.

Especially harmless, both extremely time and GMIB used content of human interest to develop their audience and currently has 1.7 million followers between them.

The F4B was different, focusing on the memes of anti-games Corbyn, the pro-borde Johnson content and encouraging subscribers to publish I Boris 100% on several platforms because his lively driving remains.

Post-Brexit, F4B renamed British updates, pro-bordement publications have been replaced by anti-immigrant content; The page now has 173,000 subscribers. Morris has also renamed himself as a journalist and, more recently, spokesperson for the reform.

The reform has not yet responded to a request to clarify Morris's participation with the party, but its name does not appear on any of their literature and its journalism is limited to a website linked to the British updates page.

Hosting more announcements than content, the site has paraphrased versions of anti-Swoke tabloid news without context or links to the original.

Sharing little of her personal life, Morris Own Facebook, who carries the Meta Blue verification tick, regularly shares memes and videos on the British updates page and his associated website.

He also republishes the content from several other Facebook pages, namely that we support Great Britain, we are proud to be British, British updates, updates of British news, daily updates of the United Kingdom, and to get out of work, which are also detained and managed by Morris and have 451,000 combined subscribers.

All of these pages announce the Morris News website, with the exception of the workforce, which rather connects a GoFundme page, a related Tiktok account with 40,000 subscribers and a Merch Associated website.

Morris declares that the 1,398 currently raised are for a campaign to withdraw each Labor deputy from power for a generation and advises donors that their money will be used for demonstration equipment, staff costs and advertising videos. However, it does not provide any evidence that money is used for this purpose.

Alongside videos republished with protests and anti-migrant clips of GB NewsGet Labor Out shared six videos on Facebook and Tiktok featuring young men and women saying that they support the campaign.

Declaring that they are campaigning until each migrant hotel is closed and that the accommodation of illegal immigrants in our neighborhoods endangers women and children, videos seem to be a calculated attempt to draw from fear and xenophobia that motivate current manifestations, like those outside Bell Hotel in EssexThis had led to a courthouse.

While comments show that Morris subscribers supporting both speakers and their campaign, videos all seem to be generated by AI. The faces of the speakers do not appear in any image search, with the exception of a man who appeared on the this person's website does not exist, and two of the female female bears an identical shirt. The clips also carry the revealing sweetness of the AI ​​content.

The only real person involved in the Get Labor Out campaign seems to Signature time Surveys, be Morris himself. His GoFundme page lists any other person, none of his messages offer photos of him, AI activists or their demonstration documents purchased and paid, despite the claims on Facebook that they would be for the big British national demonstration in Dover last month.

Tiktoks guidelines Demand that the creators label all the content generated by the AI ​​which contains realistic images, audio and video, because it can potentially make it difficult for viewers to make the difference between fact and fiction.

Facebook's parent company, Meta, has similar policies. Last year, he said he would deploy a program to automatically label the content generated by AI. Despite this, none of the Morris videos was labeled as such.

The growth of anti-migrant and far-right discussion points online is a major concern and the campaign coalition With refugees called on the government to put an end to the pernicious and insidious currents of racism and hatred which underlie the recent anti-migrant demonstrations.

A recent report De Tell Mama showed that, from 2023-2024, they saw an increase of 1,619% of the verified reports of Islamophobic hatred. A separate report Open Rights Group (ORG) in April of this year revealed that Metas profiling tools had enabled them to build so -called patchwork profiles of users likely to be refugees in order to target them with frightening campaigns.

The report also criticized Metas activation of disinformation, the abolition of voters, hatred and division, despite the platform insurance that they do not occur.

An Org spokesperson said Signature time That the information you have discovered is shocking, but unfortunately something Meta has allowed her platforms and monetized for a long time. »»

They continued: “Meta continues a lax approach to the moderation of paid hatred on its platforms and a lack of contextual understanding of the environments in which he benefits. Metas profiling and micro-targeting allows it to take advantage of all aspects of the global migrant crisis. boats.

Following our request for comments, Tiktok deleted the Getlabourout account and all his videos from the platform, but refused to provide a declaration.

Meta and Gofundme have not yet answered, and Morris AI videos remain on Facebook, where he continues to share links to fundraising and his non -existent campaign.

Signature time also contacted Morris, but he has not yet answered.