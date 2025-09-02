Woody Allen praises President Trump on Bill Maher's Podcast





President Donald Trump could be a polarizing leader with daytime work, but Woody Allen would love to direct “the very good actor” in a film.

When a famous New York real estate developer, Trump appeared in Allen's film in 1998 “Celebrity”, with Charlize Theron and Leonardo DiCaprio.

“It was a pleasure to work with a very good actor, and very polite,” said Allen, speaking about the random podcast of the Bill Maher club, in a new episode released on September 1. “He did everything correctly and had a real flair for show business. If he let me say now that he is president, I think I could do wonders.”

The comment encouraged Maher to tell by laughing the controversy director: “If you think you were canceled before …”

Allen, 89, stressed that he did not praise Trump politically.

“I am a democrat. I voted for Kamala Harris. I dispute (Trump) on 95% of things, maybe 99%,” he said. “But as an actor, he was very good. He was convincing and had a charismatic quality.”

“I'm not a trumper,” said Allen. “I am one of the few people who can say that he managed Trump.”

In “Celebrity”, Trump is interviewed by a television journalist (Judy Davis) and dead ends) and dead ends to the purchase of the famous Saint-Patrick cathedral for his next project. “Maybe do a little tear work and install a very beautiful building,” said Trump in the film.

Allen admitted that he had been surprised that Trump continued the presidency.

“He had everything: he loved Knicks Games, liked to play golf, liked to judge the beauty contests,” said Allen. “Why abandon politics, which is nothing other than headaches and critical decisions and an agony?”

While he approaches 90 years, Allen plans to die in the coming years “

The famous obsessed with Allen death is 90 years old this year. On the podcast, Allen calmly supposed that his time on earth is numbered and has shot Maher's suggestion that artificial intelligence could prolong his life.

“I plan to die in the coming years,” said the filmmaker.

Allen said he was “lucky” that his parents “longevity” and conceded Maher's point of view that he looks and acts remarkably in good health.

“But that can change overnight,” said Allen. “Suddenly, you hit this number.”

