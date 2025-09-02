Democrats dig with a new type of campaign against Trump





In recent months, the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has increasingly become a focal point for democratic resistance to the democratic parties to the American president, Donald Trump.

And a survey made in August 2025 gave Newsom a bump for supporting democrats and the self -employed of Democrats, from 11% in June to 19% in August. He was the only candidate for the potential democrat presidential in 2028 who saw gains in the investigation.

Launched by many in potential replacement of Joe Biden in difficulty as a Democratic presidential candidate in 2024, Newsom was not lucky to stand while Biden spent the coat directly to Kamala Harris.

But in recent months, the former charismatic mayor of San Francisco has been more and more frank in his criticism of the Trump administration. On August 27, he said that the Americans had to wake up with threats which, according to him, had been posed by the current administration.

Part of the Newsoms approach has recently been to adopt the same mass communication methods as Trump. It is not Highbrow's intellectual path that Democrats have borrowed in the past. This is the Slal of online content of low quality and mass produced generated by artificial intelligence, designed to manipulate the algorithms of social media platforms for greater exposure.

New style of social media

In recent weeks, the Newsom team has published many messages on social networks imitating and making fun of Donald Trump.

For example, this month, Newsoms staff published a message on X featuring an image generated by the AI ​​of the governor carrying a crown on the cover of Time magazine, accompanied by the legend: Long Live the King. The next day, the same account republished an image generated by Ai-Ai from a new muscular holding the American flag with legend: in Gavin, we have confidence.

The approach seems to be popular. The Newsoms team also published parodies-trump goods with reports suggested that it collected US $ 100,000 (73,900) online on its first day of release. And the use of newsoms of this content produced by AI may well redefine the way the Democrats attack the Republicans in the future.

Newsom did not apologize to take such a route. Questioned by Fox on this new approach recently, he said: I changed, the facts have changed; We (Democrats) must change.

The Governor of California is not the only democrat to resist Trump. While Democrats in the Congress are paralyzed by the Republican majority in both the Chamber and the Senate, elected Democrats of the governments of the States work hard to limit the influence of Trumps.

When Trump federalized the California National Guard to put an end to public demonstrations against the activities of the Immigration and Customs Application Agency (ICE), the Newsom Attorney General and California, Rob Bonta, continued Trump, the defense secretary Pete Hegseth and the Ministry of Defense.

Newsom and Bonta argued that the president had exceeded his constitutional authority, as such measures had been taken without the consent of governors. Newsom said with challenge that: the president is not a king and is not above the law.

A court of appeal allowed Trump to maintain control of the National Guard while the trial continued. The federal trial opened in San Francisco on August 11 and a judgment had not been rendered as this article.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has tested a new style of social media, and he stood out. In Chicago

In addition to ordering the Ministry of Defense to create specialized National Guard units to deal with civilian troubles, Trump also threatened to use troops in other cities controlled by Democrats like Baltimore and New York, where he also affirms that the governments of the States fail to cope with the criminal waves.

On August 26, in an eloquent but provocative speech, the governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, warned Trump not to send troops to Chicago: Mr. President, do not come to Chicago. You are neither wanted here nor necessary here, said Pritzker.

Thinking about the pretensions of the executive management, Pritzker said that determining the determination to use troops to reduce crime figures in cities controlled by democrats across the country was to set the foundations to circumvent our democracy, militarize our cities and end the elections.

If this happened in another country, we would have no trouble calling it what it is, said Pritzker.

Trump used the National Guard as a tool for applying the law to Washington DC, another city controlled by Democrats, since mid-August. The American president sent troops, with armored vehicles, to the capital of nations, where he said that violent crimes were out of control. While the troops were initially unarmed, last week, the officials said that the members of the guard had been authorized to wear their M17 or M4 pistols.

According to figures published by the Washington Metropolitan Police Service, violent crimes were at their lowest level in 2024 in 30 years. The model seems to continue in 2025, with violent crimes of 26% compared to the period last year and the flights of 28%. The Democrat mayor of Washington DC, Muriel Bowser, described the deployment of Trump troops an authoritarian thrust.

It turns out that the use of troops at Washington DC has not lowered well with the Americans. According to a Reuters / Ipsos survey in the last week in August, only 38% of Americans supported Trumps' shares, 46% opposite.

After what had seemed to be a good start to the year for Trump, his job approval rating is fragile. With the middle at more than a year, the Republicans must keep an eye on the polls if they wish to keep their majority in the Chamber and the Senate.

It is not known whether the decline of newsoms against the administration is the start of his campaign for 2028, but he would do him no harm to settle as a national political figure, a representation with which he can build a campaign for 2028.

