I'm with Camilla sometimes you might just have to hit a groper in the goolys

QUeen Camilla once told Boris Johnson that she struck a gulf in the goolies with her shoe when he tried to attack her on a train, according to a new book on the monarchy and all I can say is that a woman.

This does not surprise me that the Royal Franc, who was a long -standing activist victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, defended herself in the face of harassment and although I never recommend vigilant violence, I do not think there are many of us who would blame it to do what she did.

The revelations come in a new book by the royal veteran correspondent Valentine low, Power and the Palace. He claims that during his time as mayor of London, Camilla revealed to the former PM that she had used a shoe to hit a man who tried to touch her on a train when she was a schoolgirl.

Former director of Johnsons communications, Guto Harri, told Low: she was on a train going to Paddington, she was about 16, 17 years old and a guy moved her hand more and more. And when Johnson asked Camilla what had happened afterwards, she would have answered: I did what my mother taught me. I removed my shoe and hit it in the nuts with the heel.

Believe me, Camilla, we were all there. Show me a woman who lived (or simply visited) London and I guarantee you that you will find an example of the same harassed woman in public transport by a man.

He is, depressing, at the height of the course for most of us and I say this as Londonian who lived in the capital all my life. The main culprit? Men on London Underground, where wrapped train cars are easy to stuff for budding tasks.

But there are also bad men on the buses. There was no way that I never allowed my adolescent daughter to take the night bus like me, not when I know of the first hand, as Queen Camilla does how dangerous she can be for women.

Our stories are often anecdotal, because we know that women rarely report what happened to them after all, there are few areas of crime where the British judicial system is so particularly poorly equipped to defend women as rape and sexual assault. This week, for example, a guard dog warned that handling cases of rape at an early stage by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) is not enough, risks poor service to victims and said that urgent improvements were necessary.

When I ask for friends who live in London if they have already had negative meetings on the tube, almost each of them has a story. I was followed by a man who moved from the car to the car on the East London line late at night, said a friend. Whenever he followed me, he was sitting right next to me until I got out of the train at the last minute before the doors closed in Wapping. I did not report it, however.

When I ask her why she did not do it, she said: There was no one at the station to report it. The Wapping has no one visible after about 21 hours. In addition, I was too busy making sure that I am safe and fast to think about stopping to tell anyone.

The police could not have done anything either, because I did not know if he went down to Wapping or continued to another stop, it would have been a continuation of wild goose for them and a waste of time.

I was rubbed against the tube too many times to count, reveals another friend, saying that the experiences were raw while another tells how she was followed at home by a man in a deserted train platform in Catford and had to run.

Like the deputy Stella Creasy, who recently revealed that she had been traced by a man on the Victoria line, Ive had too many unrevailable experiences on public transport to take a friend in the tube for his very first visit to London, at the age of 19, when a man sat next to us and made observation gestures with her language and her fingers; Be followed this summer, car to the car on the Elizabeth line, by a man in scoring and fart on the journey at 8 am to work.

I moved away because it became obvious that he was not well what I supposed, anyway, since he was in caquettes, constantly breaking the wind and releasing the deafening guttural rands (I was actually worried that he could vomit) but as soon as he timed, I would withdraw in fear and disgust, the challenge was, apparently.

He started to laugh even stronger and follow me, always in rotation while I make my way through crowds of commuters to put a certain distance between us. Other passengers have timed what was going on, but no one may have intervened on a surprise, if we consider that the BTP data show that, even if more than a third of women have been sexually harassed in train and tube trips, only one in five people who witnessed sexual harassment incidents reported to the police.

I just had to continue moving, faster and faster, then I waited until the last minute and I jumped from the train while the doors were about to close, so that he could no longer follow me.

There are so much more stories: the man who came to talk to me while I was traveling in an empty car by visiting a friend at night; Who saw that I had my headphones and I did what too many men did to women when they clearly want to be left alone: ​​he made me a gesture to remove my headphones so that we can discuss.

When I refused to do it by shaking my head to clearly point out that I did not do it to want To discuss, that I was very happy while waiting for my own business, in fact, he became aggressive. They always do it.

An overwhelmed report published last August revealed that violent attacks on women have more than doubled in the previous two years, with more than a third of women have been subjected to sexual harassment or to sexual offenses during the shuttle by train or probe, according to data Published by the British Transport Police Authority. The figures also revealed an increase of 7,561 in 2021 to 11,357 in 2023 of crimes against women and girls.

I do not have the answers on the reasons why so many men harass women in public transport, whether it is its opportunist, a misinterpretation or accidental, but I suspect that the depressing truth is simply because they can. And I don't have yet, hand on my heart, struck anyone in the gools like the queen. But I'm not saying that I wouldn't do it if it was pushed strong enough.

It may be time for these train cars reserved for women, Jeremy Corbyn suggested 10 years ago …