Trump to grant the former mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani, the greatest civil honor | Donald Trump News





Giuliani played a key role in the attempt to reverse Trump's loss in the 2020 elections by promoting false allegations of fraud.

Posted on September 1, 20251 September 2025

The United States President Donald Trump said that he will award Rudy Giuliani, a former mayor of New York and close to the ally who participated in efforts to overthrow Trump's loss in the 2020 elections, with the presidential freedom medal.

Trump said on Monday that he would grant Giuliani the greatest civil honor in the country, calling him a great patriot in an article on his social media website, Truth Social.

As President of the United States of America, I am happy to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest mayor in New York history, and an equally large American patriot, will receive the presidential medal of freedom, our highest civilian honor, wrote Trump.

Giuliani took importance in American politics for managing New York during the September 11, 2001 attacks and their consequences. He later became a Trump lawyer, participating in an effort to keep him in office, despite his loss during the 2020 elections, by distributing the fake allegations of important fraud.

The former mayor in disgrace was then struck off for these actions, and a pair of Georgia electoral workers who declared that he had received death threats after Giuliani falsely accused of having helped to rig the voting process won a defamation judgment of $ 148 million against him.

Giuliani, 81, was hospitalized on Saturday after a car accident in the state of New Hampshire.

He underwent a fractured thoracic vertebra, as well as several lacerations, bruises and injuries to his arm and his left leg, according to his head of security, Michael Ragusa, who said on Monday that he would be published soon.

The Liberty Medal, introduced for the first time in 1963, is generally awarded to people who have made substantial contributions to prosperity, values ​​or security of the United States, world peace or other important social or private efforts.

