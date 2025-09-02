Despite the Grand-Deputy speculation on what is happening between Donald Trump and Narendra Modi on the one hand, and Modi and Xi Jinping On the other, there is nothing new in current shenanigans between the two pairs of nations. The history of modern relations between India, China and the United States has been a continuation of links now and now.

The first Prime Minister of Indias Jawaharlal Nehrus strongly expressed his love for socialismDespite his rather aristocratic being, had resulted in close ties not only with the USSR but also with other countries with a pronounced anti-American inclination. The friends closest to Nehrus from the non -aligned movement were Gamal Abdel Nasser of Egypt and Marshal Josip Broz Tito from Yugoslavia. Both were sworn enemies of what the Communists of that time called Western imperialism and, therefore, they were more or less aligned on the Soviet Union. Nasser was alarmed by the Baghdad Pact led by the United States, designed to contain a Soviet influence in the Middle East, but Nasser saw it as an attempt by the United States and the United Kingdom to move the political center of gravity from the Cairo regions to Baghdad and therefore refused to join it. Tito had to ask us for help in 1949 when threatened by the Soviet Union and yet he remained socialist. The two were dictatorial, a perception that the detractors of Nehrus also held about it.

When China invaded India in 1962, the Soviets estimated that India was pushed to the United States and the United Kingdom, which had started to provide weapons to India, threatening the anterior Russian monopoly. The Minister of Defense of India, Krishna Menon, a closet communist with sympathies for the Soviets, was blamed to be sweet to the Chinese and was forced to resign. The Soviets deplored We have lost one of our most loyal friends among the leaders of India.

With hindsight, we have the United States and India, exchanging a lot with each other and often leaving themselves as democracies colleagues, especially ending the opposite parts strategically

India's socialist tendencies were not died when Nehru died in 1964. After the 1965 war between India and Pakistan, the Soviets played the role of peacemaker between the two nations. The Tashkent Pact, with the mediation of Soviet Prime Minister Aleksey Kosygin, was signed on January 10, 1966 and in a few hours, Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri was dead, while he was still on Soviet soil. Conspiracy Theories continue to swirl, with the detractors of Nehru sharp A finger to the daughter of Nehrus Indira Gandhi, who quickly succeeded Shastri as Prime Minister.

These events strongly contrast with the noisy demonstrations in India now prevailing on insistence have continued to negotiate a cease-fire between the two nations with nuclear arms on May 10 of this year. Obviously, India can be seen differently after these six decades.

In December 1971, during the struggle for freedom in Bangladesh, which was actively assisted by the Indian armed forces, the United States and the United Kingdom were round with Pakistan and Washington shipped Its USS Enterprise Task Force, powered by the USS Entreprise, in Bengal Bay to intimidate India. The Soviet Union quickly sent its own naval assets, including nuclear submarines, forcing American and British fleets to withdraw. The Soviets had bombarded India six times between 1957 and 1971 on the war problems of cashmere, Goa and Bangladesh using their veto in the Security Council when other permanent members were stacked against India.

The India refusal to condemn Russia for the position of war and the Ukrainian India on Russian oil purchases must be seen in the light of this Strategic Russian history support In India when the United States stood with Pakistan.

The Dalai Lama and the Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in New Delhi, April 21, 1961, meeting to discuss the rehabilitation of the Tibetans who crossed the border against India during the Tibetan crisis (Hulton Archive / Getty Images)

In harmony with his socialist position, Nehru tried to court China. There is indications That when he had a discussion on the offer of a permanent seat to the Security Council in India, Nehru suggested that it be given to China instead. The Chinese invasion of Tibet in 1950 led to the secret escape of the Dalai Lama in India. Nehru gave him refuge for reasons of domestic policy; He had successfully courted the oppressed castes, and they remain, to date, an important group supporting the Congress Party, of which his father Motilal was president twice, in 1919 and 1928. Many of these oppressed castes, called Harijans or the gods by Gandhi, derived from Buddhism, guest by their undisputed chief Ambedkar.

This had to weigh with Nehru when he gave asylum to the Dalai Lama and his disciples, antagonizing China in the process. Mao Zedong continued to hang before India the PanchsheelOr the five principles, including mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, mutual interference in internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence. Mao, however, lost his grip on power due to the great famine from 1959 to 1961 and he needed a distraction. This led to the Chinese invasion of India in 1962 and the loss of 38,000 square kilometers of Indian territory.

Thus, looking back, we have the United States and India, negotiating a lot with each other and often praising themselves as a compatriots, especially ending the strategically opposite parts. Meanwhile, Pakistan, which was more often a military dictatorship, generally benefited from American support. India and China, with their long history of religious, cultural and commercial contacts and last decades of conflicts and reconciliations, remain antagonistic neighbors.

The current dynamics of geopolitics between these three countries must be seen in the context of this great background of history.