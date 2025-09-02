The ins and outs of the British royal family seem to be one of the favorite questions during the writing and publication of a book in the United Kingdom. The dozens of specimens published at the year when the protagonists are the members of one of the most famous monarchs in the world are demonstrated. September 11 is published Power and the palace: the interior story of the monarchy and 10 Downing Street (Headline Press), a new book written by journalist Valentine Low where the Windsor is discussed, but also of the government. Although he has not seen the light, some British media have already published passages from the book where the chapters are revealed so far unknown.

He was The British Abidica Time One of the first to publish an extract in which the protagonists are Queen Camila and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. It is not a recent story. More specifically, you must return in 2008, when it was elected new mayor of London and had already been appointed Duchess of Cornwall. The events took place in Clarence House, an official residence of the current kings and where they have lived since 2003, a year after the death of the Queen Mother. The Prince of Wales at the time met Johnson and his communications director, Guto Harri. Precisely, it was the latter who reported the events that occurred during one of the private meetings.

MS information

Harri tells in the book that between King Carlos III and Johnson, who was appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in 2019, there was never a good relationship and that they did not come to the Consignability: there had never been much expensive. But the relationship with the duchess of the time was much better. So much that, in one of these meetings, he admits a secret which, until then, did not know and which was now, in 2025, when he made public. He did not stop talking about how much he admired and loved him. But the conversation would be that they had on the way she had been vice from an attempt at sexual assault when she was a student, explains the director of communications in the book.

Queen Camila in a Wimbledon match in July 2025. WPA Pool (Getty Images)

He was on a train on the road to Paddington was about 16 or 17 years old and a guy wore his hand each time, “were the words that Queen Camila pronounced in this informal meeting. At that time, Johnson asked what I had spent after. I was quite safe when they arrived in Paddington to jump from the train, find a uniform guy and say: this man came to attack me.

In addition, the director of communications reveals that this conversation emerged when the mayor of London at the time explains his intention to open three crisis centers for rape vteems in the British capital. Until that time, there is only one in the south of London. As Harri now explains, Queen Camila is responsible for officially opening two of these three centers: no one asked why interest or commitment. But that was why.

From the moment he began to have his own acts and solo, Queen Camila prioritized the support of vice vius, domestic violence and sexual abuse. Last March, contact Gisle Pelicot personally to rent it for its extraordinary dignity and valenta.

King Carlos III and Queen Camila in 1979. Tim Graham (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

In 2024, continuing their interest in supporting the VCTY, organizing a reception in the Buckingham Palace to recognize the survivors of sexual assault and relaunch the washing bag project, responsible for the supply of articles to people affected by violation and abuse. Each of you has a powerful story to tell: whether they work in this country or abroad, whether in a refuge, in a reference center for sexual assault, a benphical organization, the parliament or, the most important, if they are survivors, affirm during the celebration of the event. The same year, he participated in several projects to defend the victims, As safetyAn organization focused on the fight against domestic violence. Also participate in the television documentary His Majesty La Reine: Three closed doorswhose objective was to follow Queen Camila in her work of conscience on domestic and sexual violence.