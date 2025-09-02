Politics
A book reveals that Queen Camila has undergone an attempted sexual assault by adolescents: I took her shoe and gave her a heel | People
The ins and outs of the British royal family seem to be one of the favorite questions during the writing and publication of a book in the United Kingdom. The dozens of specimens published at the year when the protagonists are the members of one of the most famous monarchs in the world are demonstrated. September 11 is published Power and the palace: the interior story of the monarchy and 10 Downing Street (Headline Press), a new book written by journalist Valentine Low where the Windsor is discussed, but also of the government. Although he has not seen the light, some British media have already published passages from the book where the chapters are revealed so far unknown.
He was The British Abidica Time One of the first to publish an extract in which the protagonists are Queen Camila and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. It is not a recent story. More specifically, you must return in 2008, when it was elected new mayor of London and had already been appointed Duchess of Cornwall. The events took place in Clarence House, an official residence of the current kings and where they have lived since 2003, a year after the death of the Queen Mother. The Prince of Wales at the time met Johnson and his communications director, Guto Harri. Precisely, it was the latter who reported the events that occurred during one of the private meetings.
Harri tells in the book that between King Carlos III and Johnson, who was appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in 2019, there was never a good relationship and that they did not come to the Consignability: there had never been much expensive. But the relationship with the duchess of the time was much better. So much that, in one of these meetings, he admits a secret which, until then, did not know and which was now, in 2025, when he made public. He did not stop talking about how much he admired and loved him. But the conversation would be that they had on the way she had been vice from an attempt at sexual assault when she was a student, explains the director of communications in the book.
He was on a train on the road to Paddington was about 16 or 17 years old and a guy wore his hand each time, “were the words that Queen Camila pronounced in this informal meeting. At that time, Johnson asked what I had spent after. I was quite safe when they arrived in Paddington to jump from the train, find a uniform guy and say: this man came to attack me.
In addition, the director of communications reveals that this conversation emerged when the mayor of London at the time explains his intention to open three crisis centers for rape vteems in the British capital. Until that time, there is only one in the south of London. As Harri now explains, Queen Camila is responsible for officially opening two of these three centers: no one asked why interest or commitment. But that was why.
From the moment he began to have his own acts and solo, Queen Camila prioritized the support of vice vius, domestic violence and sexual abuse. Last March, contact Gisle Pelicot personally to rent it for its extraordinary dignity and valenta.
In 2024, continuing their interest in supporting the VCTY, organizing a reception in the Buckingham Palace to recognize the survivors of sexual assault and relaunch the washing bag project, responsible for the supply of articles to people affected by violation and abuse. Each of you has a powerful story to tell: whether they work in this country or abroad, whether in a refuge, in a reference center for sexual assault, a benphical organization, the parliament or, the most important, if they are survivors, affirm during the celebration of the event. The same year, he participated in several projects to defend the victims, As safetyAn organization focused on the fight against domestic violence. Also participate in the television documentary His Majesty La Reine: Three closed doorswhose objective was to follow Queen Camila in her work of conscience on domestic and sexual violence.
|
Sources
2/ https://elpais.com/gente/2025-09-01/un-libro-revela-que-la-reina-camila-sufrio-un-intento-de-agresion-sexual-de-adolescente-me-quite-el-zapato-y-le-di-un-taconazo.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump says he will ask for an immediate supreme court hearing behind the emergency “
- Putin is linked to links with China while Kim Jong-Un arrives in Beijing on the eve of Parade | China
- Jessica Pegula again will open semi-finals without taking place
- 39 Best Tennis Gifts from 2025 Esquire Tennis Gift Ideas
- My mother insulted on the Congress-RJD stadium: PM Modi becomes emotional after slogans abusive to Bihar | India News
- The buildings destroyed and saved the ongoing efforts after the deadly earthquake
- Trump Using the National Guard in Los An
- Not Sri Mlyani, it is the longest Minister of Finance in the History of the Republic of Indonesia
- Paige Kieft and Adele Jardemar earn Atlantic 10 Field Hockey Weekly Honors
- 89,000 UK hospitality jobs lost since the job budget
- Erdogan: This American decision is incompatible with the reason for the existence of Fakti's UN news.bg – World
- Imran Khan Reaffrms Ptis decision to leave the pursuit committee