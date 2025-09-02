



PM Modi China Visit the strengths: after the Summit of the OCS on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold bilateral talks in the middle of tariff tension. While addressing the plenary session of the OCS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the act of terrorism, claiming that terrorism is not only a challenge for the security of a country but a common challenge for all humanity. No country, no society, no citizens can get into account. Consequently, India highlighted unity in the fight against terrorism Later, OSSE members strongly condemned the attack of speech, saying that the authors, the organizers and the sponsors of these attacks must be brought to justice It was a great victory for India because the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present when Prime Minister Modi said his remarks. Prime Minister Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping shared light moments on Monday before the SCO Summit plenary session. In a powerful visual, the leaders were seen having discussions and having a conversation in a demonstration of strength in the midst of American tariff concerns. President Putin and Prime Minister Modi greeted with a warm hug, after which they walked to the stage for a family photo of the members of the OCS. Modi posted later, always a pleasure to meet President Putin Today, Prime Minister Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tianjin, China. Prime Minister Modi had bilateral discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday. SCO includes 10 members outside of India and China Bélarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Why is SCO Summit important? With American tariff disputes from India and American China provoking unrest in the world markets and Russia compete with the West above Ukraine, reshaping power alliances, the SCO Summit presents India with the possibility of recalibrating its relations with Beijing and Moscow while strengthening its strategic independence.

