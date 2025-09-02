On the morning of September 1, 2025, the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) took place at the Convention and the Tianjin Meijiang Exhibition Center. President Xi Jinping chaired the meeting and pronounced an important declaration entitled to remain faithful to the SCO Foundation Mission and inaugurating a better future.

On this light fall day, the air was clear and refreshing. Apart from the Méijiang Convention and Exhibition Center, the national flags of the participating countries and the ocs flag floated in the wind. The logo of the SCOS 20242025 presidency stood out.

President XI warmly shaken the leaders of the member states of the OCS and the leaders of its permanent organizations, posed for a group photo with them, then chaired the Council of Heads of State.

President XI recalled the extraordinary journey of the development of Scos, from its beginnings by the Huangpu river to the current meeting on the banks of the Haihe river. Over the past 24 years, guided by the spirit of Shanghai mutual trust, mutual benefits, equality, consultation, respect for the diversity of civilizations and the continuation of common development, the Member States have shared opportunities, sought a common development and provoked revolutionary and historical achievements. The SCO has established itself as a model for a new type of international relations. The SCO was the first to set up a military mechanism for strengthening confidence in its border areas of the Member States and the first to take multilateral measures against the three forces of terrorism, separatism and extremism, now peace and tranquility in the region. The SCO was the first to launch the belt and road cooperation, offering a robust driving force for development and prosperity and further improve the multidimensional connectivity network through the region. The SCO was the first to conclude a treaty on good neighborhood, friendship and cooperation, and proclaim the commitment of the Member States to forge lasting friendship and to abstain from hostilities, bringing the heart of peoples closer. The SCO was the first to express a vision of global governance featuring an in -depth consultation and a joint contribution for a shared advantage as an effort to practice real multilateralism, thus becoming a proactive force for world peace and development.

President XI stressed that SCO has become the largest regional organization in the world, and its international influence and attraction increase day by day. For the future, Member States should advance Shanghai's mind, go ahead with solid stages and better exploit the potential of the OCS.

First of all, looking for common ground while putting aside the differences. OCS member states should respect their differences, maintain strategic communication, develop consensus and strengthen solidarity and collaboration. They should enlarge the pie with cooperation and fully use the allocation of each country, in order to fulfill their responsibility for peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region.

Second, continue mutual profits and win-win results. SCO Member States must better align their development strategies and promote high quality implementation of the Belt and Road initiative, improve the facilitation of exchanges and investments, improve cooperation in fields such as energy, infrastructure, green industry, digital economy, scientific and technological innovation and artificial intelligence, in order to walk to the modernization of the hand by doing the hand and working together and working together and working together and working together and working together Together for a shared future.

Third, defending the opening and inclusiveness. The OCS member states must improve mutual understanding and friendship through the exchanges of people to people, to support themselves firmly in economic cooperation and to jointly cultivate a garden of civilizations in which all cultures flourish in prosperity and harmony by mutual illumination.

Fourth, confirming equity and justice. The OCS member states must promote a correct historical perspective on the Second World War, oppose the mentality of the Cold War, the confrontation of the block and the intimidation practices, to protect the unlike international system, to support the multilateral trading system with the WTO to its heart and to make the global and equitable global governance system.

Fifth, looking for real results and great efficiency. The OCS member states should constantly promote organizational reform, increase resources contributions and improve capacity building to improve its institutional structure and make its decision -making and its more effective decision -making, and provide stronger foundations for security and economic cooperation between them.

President XI noted that China always aligns its development with that of the OCS and with the aspiration of the People of the Member States for a better life. China will work with all the parties to stay faithful to the mission of founding Scos, will intensify to undertake their functions, promote the sustained sound and development of the OCS and walk regularly to a brighter tomorrow of a community with a shared future for humanity. (For the full text of the instruction, see: https://www.fmpc.gov.cn/xw/zyxw/202509/t20250901_1169345.html.)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the secretary general of the SCO, Nurlan Yermekbayev, and the executive committee of the regional anti -terrorist structure Ularbek Sharesheev made statements. They strongly congratulated the contribution of Chinas to the development of the OCS and its effective work during its presidency, spoke positively about Scos achievements and proposed proposals for its future cooperation. The parties all agreed that work with China on the Belt and Road initiative has enabled countries to share new opportunities for the development of Chinas. The three main global initiatives proposed by China have brought the certainty and stability to a turbulent world. All parties have agreed to continue to maintain the Shanghai spirit, to build a consensus, to unite together, thus making greater contributions to regional and global stability and prosperity. All parties share the opinion that in the middle of the fluid and turbulent international landscape, the OCS member states should strengthen strategic coordination, safeguard the victorious results of the Second World War, confirm the objectives and principles of the United Nations Charter, oppose unilateralism, hegemonism and protectionism, improves the system of global governance and safeguarding international equity and justice. The victory of the Chinese peoples war of the Resistance against Japanese aggression is a major contribution from China to world peace. He reflects the courage, perseverance and resilience of the Chinese people, and deserves to be recalled forever.

The leaders of the Member States have signed and published the Tianjin Declaration of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization of State Cooperation Organization, approved the OCSO development strategy until 2035, published a declaration on the victory of the Second World War and the 80th anniversary of the Foundation of the United States, a declaration on the support for the multiple economy, and adopted 24 Outcore Links and organizational development documents.

The leaders of the Member States have jointly led the inauguration of four new centers: the SCO Universal Center for Coutrening Security Challenges and Threats, the Center for Combating Transnational Organized Crime, the Information Security Center and the Anti-Drogue Center.

The meeting approved the admission of Laos as a dialogue partner and decided that Kyrgyzstan will assume the SCO presidency for 20252026.

Cai Qi and Wang Yi, among others, were present in Reunion.