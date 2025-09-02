



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 25th Shanghai cooperation organization (Sco) Summit in Tianjin, China, where they strongly condemned the actions of Israels in Gaza and promised to raise the question on a global scale. Shared position on the Gaza crisis The two leaders expressed profound concern about what they called Israeli genocidal policies against the Palestinians.

Israel seeks to extend its genocide policy to Gaza, Erdogan told Shehbaz, adding that Trkiye and Pakistan are held on the same line against this genocide and will continue coordinated efforts. A declaration by the Prime Ministers Office noted that the two parties had reaffirmed their commitment to use international platforms to defend the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and to condemn the current Israeli aggression. Unity Syria, regional coordination Erdogan stressed that Syrian unity and territorial integrity were essential to Trkiye, stressing the opposition to any decision that could destabilize the country torn apart by the war. The two leaders agreed to the need for closer coordination in the fight against regional crises. Strengthening bilateral relations Reunion has also examined progress in trade, energy, defense and security cooperation. Erdogan welcomed growth ties and highlighted the satisfaction of the Ankaras with regard to the Pakistan support position on the Turkish Northern Cyprus Republic (TRNC). President Erdogan exercised condolences to families affected by the floods in Pakistan and assured that Trkiye stood in the shoulder with the Pakistani people. PM Shehbaz Visit Tianjin University Furthermore, Prime Minister Shehbaz visited the National Earthquake Simulation Center of the University of Tianjin, where he praised CHINA disaster management technologies and stressed their importance for the preparation of Pakistans. He ordered the NDMA to ensure complete coordination with the Punjab authorities in rescue operations for the areas struck by floods, notably Narowal, Sialkot, Hafizabad and Jhang. Addressing Pakistani students in Tianjin, Shehbaz urged them to excel in their studies and return home as an ambassadors of Pakistan and architects of nations. Related stories: SCO Summit in Tianjin highlights Xis Call for a fair world order SCO Summit 2025 begins in Tianjin with world leaders

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thedailycpec.com/shehbaz-erdogan-condemn-israeli-aggression-at-sco-summit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

