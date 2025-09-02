



KH Asif calls the devastation of floods for artificial disasters for the construction of small dams, reservoirs, instead of mega projections of essential local governments so that disaster management houses officially start the debate on floods today

Islamabad: The new session of the national assembly began on Monday with an unusual demonstration of unity as legislators on both sides of the aisle expressed its solidarity with the victims of the floods, but this bonhomie turned out to be short -lived while the opposition refused to attend an invention of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Addressing a press conference outside the Parliament shortly after the meeting of the session, the leaders of the PTI, including the lawyer Gohar Ali Khan and Asad Qaiser, announced that they had decided not to attend the briefing on the orders of the leader of the imprisoned party Imran Khan.

The procedure continued only for about an hour before President Ayaz Sadiq cut the session, announcing that the NDMA had organized a briefing for some 100 MNA at 6 p.m. and asking members to attend.

Earlier, the room suspended the normal agenda of the day and decided to initiate a full debate on the catastrophe of current floods which had caused massive devastation in the country of the country of the country and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in addition to flooding a large pendjab area due to the release of water by neighboring India.

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, has moved a request to start an official debate on the situation arising from recent devastating floods in the country.

Artificial disaster

The highlight of the brief Na session was the speech of the Minister of Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif, who called the recent devastation caused by the floods of an artificial disaster.

The Minister also called for local elections in the country, in addition to highlighting the need to build small dams and tanks to avoid such tragedies in the future.

The disaster we face [today] cannot be called a natural disaster, said the minister.

We have made value added by building hotels and houses on the sailors. We have encroached rivers beds, he said, adding that it was the third or fourth disaster in 12 to 14 years.

Without naming anyone, he said that when someone is forced to build a housing company on a river bed, nature would react.

Also in KP, people had empiety of the natural flow of rivers. What measures we took to eliminate encroachments on browsing waterways after the country experienced similar floods three years ago. He said they would face such tragedies again and again if they did not change their way.

Stressing the damage caused by the floods in his district of origin, Mr. Asif alleged that a contracting company had destroyed his city of Sialkot.

They are influential people and sitting in the Senate, he said, pointing his finger on Zahir Khan and Bros (ZKB).

It was regrettable that all the major dams were built by military dictators, while politicians had built hotels on rivers' beds, he regretted.

He suggested building hundreds of small dams and tanks, instead of waiting for decades to build mega projects, warning that water would become extremely rare commodity in the future.

There was of the opinion that they had to build small dams, which could be completed in a year or two.

Do not make a policy on it. We have political differences, but the climate is a national, rather international problem, and it needs a national response, he said.

LG system

A complete and robust local government system is necessary to serve the masses in cities, villages and tehsils, said that the Minister in the midst of members by members, regretting that there were not currently local institutions in Punjab and other parts of the country.

Local organizations were essential for disaster management, he said, adding that power must be dispersed to cities, villages, tehsils and districts.

Earlier, Ali Muhammad Khan of the PTI said that the federal government should arise to help KP people. He called for a detailed parliamentary discussion on water issues and the need to build new dams.

The whole house should think about how we can build dams and tanks. There should not be a policy on the issue of the dams, said the head of the PTI.

He asked the federal government to complete the work on the Mohmand dam project which had been launched by the PTIS government.

He said the political parties had failed to build a single large water reservoir.

The president of the PTI, lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, drew the attention of the house to the devastations of the floods in his buner district, declaring that 240 people were dead and that 120 others were still missing.

He said the party had suspended its political activities in Punjab due to the flood situation.

He praised the KP government and the armed forces for their role in rescue efforts in the province.

However, he has qualified assistance until now provided by the insufficient federal government.

The PPPs called on Qamar urged the national collective action against climate change and mismanagement of the environment.

The PPP chief warned that the floods could be 22 PC more destructive next year, while in the long term, the melting of the glaciers could dry the industrial and other rivers, transforming fertile land into deserts and threatening railish ecosystems.

Posted in Dawn, September 2, 2025

