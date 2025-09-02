Hold on each other in the most difficult situations: PM Modi on the India-Russia links | Latest news from India

NEW DELHI: India and Russia have reaffirmed their long -standing strategic partnership in the context of American pressure on India to limit Russian energy purchases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told President Vladimir Putin on Monday that the two countries were kept side by side in the most difficult times. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin, China, September 1 (via Reuters)

While the two leaders met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin, Modi said that he was eager to welcome Putin in India in December for an annual summit. In addition to the bilateral meeting, which lasted almost an hour, the two leaders had informal talks for almost 45 minutes. Putin gave Mods an elevator in his armored Limousine Aurus of the summit at the hotel where the official meeting took place.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin share a car together instead of their bilateral meeting in Tianjin on Monday (Ani)

The two leaders also shared opinions on the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, said the office of the Indian Prime Ministers. Putin said during the fight against the OCS summit that Russia values ​​the efforts and proposals of India, China and other strategic partners aimed at facilitating a regulation of the Ukraine crisis.

India and Russia have always stood out, even in the most difficult situations. Our close cooperation is important not only for the inhabitants of our two countries, but also for world peace, stability and prosperity, said Modi at the start of the bilateral meeting, speaking in Hindi.

Noting that the regular contacts between the leaders of the two parties and many recent high -level meetings reflect the depth and the scope of the bilateral special and privileged strategic partnership, Modi has declared: at the moment, 1.4 billion Indians are looking forward to welcoming you for our 23rd summit in December.

Putin described Modi as a dear friend and said that bilateral links continue to develop on the basis of the special and privileged strategic partnership launched between the two countries almost 15 years ago.

Trade and economic links as a whole show a positive dynamic, said Putin. Russia and India have special relationships based on confidence for decades.

Russia President Vladimir Putin with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin (Spoutnik / AFP)

Reading from the Ministry of External Affairs said that the two leaders had reaffirmed their support for a more strengthening of the bilateral strategic partnership. Modi has published a photo on social networks of him and Putin in armored limousine, and said that conversations with the Russian chief are still insightful.

In a separate article on social networks, Modi said that he had an excellent meeting with Putin and discussed means of deepening cooperation in fields such as trade, fertilizers, space and security. Our special and privileged strategic partnership remains a vital pillar of regional and global stability, he added.

The two leaders met four days after President Donald Trump doubled the prices on Indian exports, including a 25% punitive levy on the India purchase of Russian oil, still exacerbating strains on the relationship between India and the United States. Trumps aid criticized the India purchases of Russian military equipment and argued that the Indian side was funding the war machine of Poutines and profits by reselling Russian energy.

The Indian team said that its acquisition of Russian oil and defense equipment was driven by energy security and national security. He defended his longtime strategic relations with Russia and said that these links should not be seen from the prism of a third country.

Modi and Putin discussed bilateral cooperation in the economic, financial and energy sectors and have expressed their satisfaction with the sustained growth in links in these areas, Indian reading said.

They also discussed regional and global issues, including the latest developments related to Ukraine. Modi has reiterated its support for recent initiatives to fight against the conflict in Ukraine, and underlined the need to accelerate the cessation of hostilities and find a lasting peace regulation.

We have had regular discussions on the current conflict in Ukraine. We welcome all recent efforts to establish peace, said Modi. We hope that all parties will proceed constructively. You have to find a way to put an end to this conflict and establish lasting peace.

Sameer Patil, a safety expert based in Mumbai, said that the Modi-Putin meeting reaffirms the traditionally strong Indians with Russia. “The actions of American tariffs and advantages have added a significant sub-contained to this commitment. However, this bonhomie between Modi and Putin cannot hide the abyssal trade between India and Russia, the latter benefiting from an important trade surplus.

India is the second Russian oil buyer after China, and Moscow represents almost 40% of the country's energy imports. Purchases were accelerated after the West slapped sanctions against Russia on the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

While bidirectional trade reached a record summit of $ 68.7 billion in 2024-25, India exports were valued at only $ 4.88 billion. Indian officials expressed their concern in the face of commercial imbalance and called Moscow to do more to diversify the basket and improve access to Russian markets.