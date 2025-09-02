Kim in North Korea goes to the Beijing military parade with Russia Putin and the Xi Jinping in China

Seoul, South Korea (AP) North Korean leader Kim Jong Une Jong U Tuesday heads for Beijing by train to attend a military parade with its Chinese and Russian counterparts, the state of North Korea reported. The event could potentially demonstrate Three -lane unit against the United States.

Kim and Russian president Vladimir Putin are among The 26 world leaders Wholl join the Chinese president Xi Jinping To monitor the massive military parade in Beijing which commemorates the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the fight against China against Japan attacks in wartime.

It takes place in Kims for the first time attending a major multilateral event during His 14 year old ruleAnd the first time that Kim, Xi and Putin, all the main challengers of the United States, gathered at the same place. None of the three countries has confirmed a private meeting of trilateral leaders.

South Korean intelligence predicts that Kim could be treated equally with Putin

The Northern Korean Central Press Agency reported early Tuesday that Kim had left Pyongyang for Beijing by his special train on Monday to participate in the celebrations. KCNA, quoting Kim Chon Il, responsible for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Kim Jong was traveling with senior officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe his Hui.

In a closed-end briefing to the legislators, the National Intelligence Intelligence Service in South Korea said Kims Train entered China early on Tuesday and was to reach Beijing later in the afternoon. The intelligence service said KIM will probably receive a special protocol and security measures with those given to Putin, according to Lee Seong Kweun, a legislator who attended the meeting.

The espionage agency said Kim could be held alongside Xi and Putin on the Rostrum of Tiananmen Square during the Wednesday parade, and provided that he will hold bilateral meetings with the Chinese and Russian leaders and interact with other heads of state at a reception and cultural performance while he seeks to get out of isolation and to extend his diplomatic aspect, said Lee.

Kims Travel has marked his first visit to China since 2019 and the fifth visit in total since he inherited the power of the death of his fathers at the end of 2011.

Putin arrived in China on Sunday to attend the Shanghai cooperation organizationA regional summit, as well as the Beijing parade. On Sunday, the assistance of the Kremlin Yuri Ushakov told Russias Tass that a meeting between Putin and Kim on the sidelines was under study.

Observers of North Korea pay particular attention to Kim who can also meet Xi bilaterally and even hold a trilateral meeting with XI and Putin. The three leaders met bilaterally before but have not yet organized a trilateral meeting.

Kim seeks to extend her diplomatic base

The priority of North Korea foreign policy has been Russia in recent years because it has provided troops and ammunition to Support the Russian War against Ukraine in exchange for economic and military assistance.

According to South Korean assessments, North Korea has sent around 15,000 soldiers to Russia since last fall. In her latest briefing to the legislators, the South Korean espionage agency said that she thought that around 2,000 of them died so far in combat, said Lee. Kim also agreed to send moreover Thousands of workers and military demins In the Russia Kursk region, and the agency assesses that the first 1,000 are already in Russia, said Lee.

The relations of North Korea with China would have been embedded in recent years, but the experts say that Kim is probably hoping to restore links, China is the largest trading partner in North Korea and would help the benefactor and that he would like to prepare for the end of the Russia-Ukrene war.

Since Alignment with Russia, North Korea has become more vocal in international affairs beyond the Korean peninsula, publishing diplomatic declarations on conflicts in the Middle East and in the Strait of Taiwan, while representing itself as part of a united front against Washington. Some experts say that Kims' presence at the Beijing multilateral event is part of the efforts to develop partnerships with other nations close to China and Russia.

Kims Trip intervenes as President Donald Trump and a new liberal generic president Lee Jae Myung have repeatedly expressed their hopes to restart the talks with North Korea. North Korea has avoided talks with the United States and South Korea and has pushed its nuclear and missile arsenals from Kims earlier Diplomacy with Trump collapsed in 2019.

Before leaving on Monday for China, Kim visited a North Korean missile research institute to examine progress on the development of a new engine for a new generation intercontinental ballistic missile, KCNA reported. The North in recent years has tested various versions of the ICBMS capable of reaching the American continent, and analysts say that the new generation ICBM is probably referring to a long -range weapon with several nuclear warheads that can overcome American anti -missile defense systems.