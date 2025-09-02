This blog was kindly written by Alice Routledge, Politicians Laboratory Advisor at Wellcome Trust.

Uks unbearable The funded university sector is not only a national challenge to seek innovation and growth. He also risks undermining the global UKS status. A new Wellcoma report highlights the essential role of research and development (R&D) in the training of international partnerships and the influence of the way the United Kingdom is perceived in the world.

Five years ago, Wellcome published The role of UKS in global research, Calling the British government to adopt its forces in research and development and to be up to its place in the world. This report spoke to optimism for R&D and boosterism of the Boris Johnsons government, leaning over the United Kingdom being a scientific superpower and the idea of ​​a worldwide Britain, after the release of the Uks of the European Union.

The change of geopolitics in the past five years has been striking, and the world has radically changed. A global pandemic, war against continental Europe, the proliferation of conflicts through the Middle East and a new British government reshape the context in which British research operates. With drafting scientific financing in the United States, is concerned about future and the effectiveness of multilateralism, and international diverging trends In the confidence of science itself, it was time to think of a new story for the international collaboration of the British sciences.

In response, Wellcome has published an urgent report on the government to resist the tendency to isolationism and to rely on its R&D forces and to diplomacy to become: The global partner of choice for R&D.

Why R&D as a diplomacy tool?

The United Kingdom excels in research. He ranks around the world first for the quality of academic publications and directs the G7 in international collaboration. Its universities are of global renownedWith three or four regularly classified among the world top 10. Its technological sector boasts more Technological unicorns than any other European country. Research in the United Kingdom is naturally international, with more than 60% of UKS academic publications in 2022 co-written by international researchers-the highest proportion of the G7.

It creates growth. Public investment in R&D provides solid yields: 1 invested In public R&D, R&D ends in doubles in private investment and generates 7 in net benefits in the British economy in the long term. In the only international neglected diseases, a sustained investment could generate More than 4.8 billion investment in the private sector in R&D and create nearly 4,000 jobs in the United Kingdom.

R&D also strengthens the diplomatic scope of UKS, with international research partnerships and former students of former students serving powerful soft power and global influence.

There is no national security without health security. Investment in global health research helps prevent future pandemics by funding the coalition for epidemic preparation and finding solutions for infectious diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis and meningitis. The report recommends that the Ministry of Defense ensures that it uses its growing R&D budget to invest in research that supports health security while welcoming the Government funding for collaboration Between the Laboratory of Defense and Technology Sciences and the Pandemic Institute for Vital Research on emerging infectious diseases.

British leadership in emerging technologies, from AI to genomics, offers a chance to shape global standards and standards in accordance with democratic values. The report urges the government to use the unique capacity of UKS in science and diplomacy to convene an international coalition with a common accent on the regulation of emerging technology.

A new story for a new era

Wellcome recommends that the government go beyond the language of scientific superpowers or the power of innovation. These terms may seem self-félicitations and, as mentioned in the report, it falls completely flat in the world. Instead, the United Kingdom should position itself as the global partner of choice for R&D, a country with which others want to work due to the excellence of its universities as research institutions, its openness and its commitment to mutual benefits.

This change of story is not only semantic. This requires a change in the way the United Kingdom addresses international collaboration.

Modernization of partnerships : The United Kingdom must go from a paternalism model to one of the partnerships. This means co-created partnerships based on a mutual advantage, long-term nourished and, if possible, led by researchers

: The United Kingdom must go from a paternalism model to one of the partnerships. This means co-created partnerships based on a mutual advantage, long-term nourished and, if possible, led by researchers Choose strategically partners : Partnership with countries for descending research relationships should focus on the impact of research. The United Kingdom should deepen links with the European Union and forge new partnerships with low and average income countries. This will require a rethinking of the UKS approach to official development assistance (ODA), ensuring that it supports long -term fair fair -term research collaborations.

: Partnership with countries for descending research relationships should focus on the impact of research. The United Kingdom should deepen links with the European Union and forge new partnerships with low and average income countries. This will require a rethinking of the UKS approach to official development assistance (ODA), ensuring that it supports long -term fair fair -term research collaborations. The global exchange of people and ideas: The government should prioritize the reduction of obstacles to the world exchange of people and ideas. The government could encourage an exchange of research talents at all stages with strategic partners from around the world by including provisions in free trade agreements and scientific and innovation agreements, or by joint doctorate or exchange programs and reducing moving costs in the United Kingdom.

Higher education implications

To become the global partner of choice for R&D, the United Kingdom must ensure that its higher education sector is financially sustainable. Universities play a central role in the UKS research ecosystem to summon global talents, produce world -class research and cultivate networks of former international students who serve as diplomatic assets. However, they will find it difficult to play this role if they remain underworld. Until 72% of providers face an income deficit In 2025-26, and many universities are currently consulting layoffs.

Although the recent expenditure examination has not delivered the elevation of funding, many of which hoped, exploring more stable financing flows should not be done to the detriment of basic research. Donors, institutions and government must work together to ensure that the United Kingdom remains an attractive place to collaborate in research.

You can read the full report here.