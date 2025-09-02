Politics
Trkiye puts the doctrine of the blue homeland at the front and the center with a naval parade in Istanbul
The observers interpreted this as indicated both on the domestic public, by rallying national pride and regional rivals, signaling preparation in Trkiyes to defend its maritime rights.
Strategic message behind the parade
Beyond the flags and greetings, the staging of the parades was not a simple spectacle. By anchoring Teknofest to the doctrine of the blue fatherland, Ankara has placed maritime sovereignty at the center of her national story. Doctrine affirms the rights of Trkiyes through the Aegean Sea, the Black Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean. Its objective is as much deterrent and legal positioning as of a declaration of ambition.
Professor Mesut Hakki Casin, an international law and security expert, describes the ceremony as nothing less than a declaration of intention.
Casin stresses that the moment of demonstration was not a coincidence.
August 26 marks the two Battle of Malazgirt in 1071 and the Great 1922 victory. By linking past triumphs to present the strategy, Erdogan himself, speaking in Malazgirt earlier this week, said: if the sword is not valid, there will be no room for words.
Holding this operation on August 26 was deeply symbolic, Casin told Trt World. Ataturks Historic Order Armies, your first target is the Mediterranean! Resonates here. The Blue Homeland doctrine is the continuation of the centenary of this vision.
For architects of doctrine, symbolism is only a layer. At the base, Vatan Bleu is a question of capacity. The commissioning of TCG Anadolu, Trkiyes First Amphibian Assault Ship and its largest naval platform, is at the heart of this message.
Retirement Rear Admiral Cihat Yayci, the chief architect of Mavi Vatan's doctrine, rejected efforts to minimize the role of ships.
TCG Anadolu is not just a landing ship, as some people suggest, he told Trt World. It is a versatile amphibious assault ship effectively a floating base. It transports land forces, tanks, marine infantry, drones, ucavs, helicopters and, once acquired, vertical take -off jets. It incorporates earth, air and maritime power into a single platform.
This capacity, maintains Yayci, pushes Trkiye in an elite category within NATO. Out of 32 NATO members, only six nations have a real capacity to projection of power, he says. With TCG Anadolu, Trkiye joins this exclusive group.
Absolute sovereignty
The parade also carried a legal message. By buying the fleet through the Bosphorus, Ankara has strengthened its sovereignty over the Turkish Strait A control devoted during the Montreux Convention in 1936.
Casin underlines that it was not an empty gesture: he reaffirmed the absolute sovereignty of Trkiyes on the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles under the Monteuux convention of 1936. In the context of the conflict of Russioukraine, he highlights the role of Trkiyes as a stabilizing power while preventing the climbing of NATO-Russia.
Yayci attaches equal importance to the defense industry which has made such force possible.
A decade ago, the navy depended on foreign suppliers for warships, maintenance and weapons. Today, through the natives Mlge Naval construction project, Trkiye produces corvettes, frigates and even advanced radar, sonar and missile systems at the national level.
The Turkish naval forces, with decades of accumulated expertise, have reached this very important position today thanks to our national and indigenous strategy of the defense industry, he says.
The presence of Ataturks restored the yacht, the Savarona, sailing alongside peak ships like Anadolu and Istanbul, the founding moment of Trkiyes with its contemporary ambitions.
As Professor Casin concludes, the parade was not only a parade, but a statement that Trkiye will protect his rights and interests in the Mediterranean, Aegean and in the Black Sea. Yayci echoes in broader terms: from the past to the future, Trkiye builds a navy of hope, who protects, dissuades and inspires.
|
Sources
2/ https://trt.global/afrika-english/article/ae48ef860cdf
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rashid Khan-guided side registers 18-run victory on suits
- Trump says he will ask for an immediate supreme court hearing behind the emergency “
- Putin is linked to links with China while Kim Jong-Un arrives in Beijing on the eve of Parade | China
- Jessica Pegula again will open semi-finals without taking place
- 39 Best Tennis Gifts from 2025 Esquire Tennis Gift Ideas
- My mother insulted on the Congress-RJD stadium: PM Modi becomes emotional after slogans abusive to Bihar | India News
- The buildings destroyed and saved the ongoing efforts after the deadly earthquake
- Trump Using the National Guard in Los An
- Not Sri Mlyani, it is the longest Minister of Finance in the History of the Republic of Indonesia
- Paige Kieft and Adele Jardemar earn Atlantic 10 Field Hockey Weekly Honors
- 89,000 UK hospitality jobs lost since the job budget
- Erdogan: This American decision is incompatible with the reason for the existence of Fakti's UN news.bg – World