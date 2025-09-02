Trkiye puts the doctrine of the blue homeland at the front and the center with a naval parade in Istanbul

The observers interpreted this as indicated both on the domestic public, by rallying national pride and regional rivals, signaling preparation in Trkiyes to defend its maritime rights.

Strategic message behind the parade

Beyond the flags and greetings, the staging of the parades was not a simple spectacle. By anchoring Teknofest to the doctrine of the blue fatherland, Ankara has placed maritime sovereignty at the center of her national story. Doctrine affirms the rights of Trkiyes through the Aegean Sea, the Black Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean. Its objective is as much deterrent and legal positioning as of a declaration of ambition.

Professor Mesut Hakki Casin, an international law and security expert, describes the ceremony as nothing less than a declaration of intention.

Casin stresses that the moment of demonstration was not a coincidence.

August 26 marks the two Battle of Malazgirt in 1071 and the Great 1922 victory . By linking past triumphs to present the strategy, Erdogan himself, speaking in Malazgirt earlier this week, said: if the sword is not valid, there will be no room for words.

Holding this operation on August 26 was deeply symbolic, Casin told Trt World. Ataturks Historic Order Armies, your first target is the Mediterranean! Resonates here. The Blue Homeland doctrine is the continuation of the centenary of this vision.

For architects of doctrine, symbolism is only a layer. At the base, Vatan Bleu is a question of capacity. The commissioning of TCG Anadolu, Trkiyes First Amphibian Assault Ship and its largest naval platform, is at the heart of this message.

Retirement Rear Admiral Cihat Yayci, the chief architect of Mavi Vatan's doctrine, rejected efforts to minimize the role of ships.

TCG Anadolu is not just a landing ship, as some people suggest, he told Trt World. It is a versatile amphibious assault ship effectively a floating base. It transports land forces, tanks, marine infantry, drones, ucavs, helicopters and, once acquired, vertical take -off jets. It incorporates earth, air and maritime power into a single platform.

This capacity, maintains Yayci, pushes Trkiye in an elite category within NATO. Out of 32 NATO members, only six nations have a real capacity to projection of power, he says. With TCG Anadolu, Trkiye joins this exclusive group.

Absolute sovereignty

The parade also carried a legal message. By buying the fleet through the Bosphorus, Ankara has strengthened its sovereignty over the Turkish Strait A control devoted during the Montreux Convention in 1936.

Casin underlines that it was not an empty gesture: he reaffirmed the absolute sovereignty of Trkiyes on the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles under the Monteuux convention of 1936. In the context of the conflict of Russioukraine, he highlights the role of Trkiyes as a stabilizing power while preventing the climbing of NATO-Russia.

Yayci attaches equal importance to the defense industry which has made such force possible.

A decade ago, the navy depended on foreign suppliers for warships, maintenance and weapons. Today, through the natives Mlge Naval construction project, Trkiye produces corvettes, frigates and even advanced radar, sonar and missile systems at the national level.

The Turkish naval forces, with decades of accumulated expertise, have reached this very important position today thanks to our national and indigenous strategy of the defense industry, he says.

The presence of Ataturks restored the yacht, the Savarona, sailing alongside peak ships like Anadolu and Istanbul, the founding moment of Trkiyes with its contemporary ambitions.

As Professor Casin concludes, the parade was not only a parade, but a statement that Trkiye will protect his rights and interests in the Mediterranean, Aegean and in the Black Sea. Yayci echoes in broader terms: from the past to the future, Trkiye builds a navy of hope, who protects, dissuades and inspires.