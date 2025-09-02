PM Modi goes up in the official X Jinpings car: five things to know about Limousine Chinas Hongqi L5





Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled in a Hongqi L5 limousine during his two -day visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). The same model is coupled with the official car of President Xi Jinpings and is widely considered to be the pride of Chinese automotive engineering. More than a luxury vehicle, the Hongqi L5 serves as a powerful political and cultural symbol. Here are five key facts on the car, as indicated by NDTV World.

1. A symbol of Chinese

Hongqi, which means the mandarin red flag, is the oldest brand of passenger cars, launched in 1958 by the First Automobile Works (FAW) group belonging to the State. The L5 is its flagship limousine, reserved for senior Chinese leaders and selecting visiting dignitaries, stressing its role of emblem rolling from Chinese power and prestige.

2. Size and presence

Over 5.5 meters long and weighing more than three tonnes, the Hongqi L5 attracts attention wherever it goes. Its imposing design pays tribute to the historical models of brands, while combining modern luxury details adapted to state protocol and official processions.

3. Engine power and performance

Under the hood is a 6.0 -liter V12 engine, producing more than 400 horsepower. Despite its volume, the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in about 8.5 seconds, with top speed almost 210 km / h, performance figures which place it firmly in the category of elite state vehicles.

4. Luxury impregnated interiors

The L5S cabin reflects both comfort and cultural pride. Passengers are entitled to leather seats, wooden fillings and even inlays in jade, a nod to traditional Chinese art. The rear seats are equipped with massage, heating and ventilation functions, while the entertainment screens guarantee that dignitaries can travel in comfort.

5. Prestige price

With a price of around five million yuan (approximately 7 Core), Hongqi L5 is considered the most expensive production car in China. Its exclusivity, both in terms of cost and availability, has helped consolidate its favorite vehicle status for President XI and the Chinese political elite.

From its deep historical roots to its ultra-modern luxury, Hongqi L5 embodies Chinas' ambition to project both tradition and innovation on the world scene.

