My day with Camilla in a female refuge

INot every day that you are invited to visit a women's refuge with the future queen. But when it comes to supporting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, Camilla was not behind to manifest. A large part of its public time in recent years has been devoted to visiting shelters and clarifying the experiences of those looking for security there.

As she said to me a Wednesday wet in May 2021, when we sit in the common living room of a reading for women in reading, once you have seen what can happen, you just want to go out and say, look, hang on a minute, everyone, do you realize what's going on all around us? So close to us? And we all have just buried the head in the sand.

I did not know what to expect from the Duchess of Cornwall (as she was at the time), as the only journalist invited to accompany his visit (sorry, Humblebrag). Then I ended up with the impression of someone who deeply felt the stories of the women she met. I remember going back and close my eyes and trying to fall asleep and I couldn't, because everything went in my head, she told me about her first refuge visit, in 2016, which, according to her, had made her nightmares. I felt so helpless in a way.

And I was undoubtedly left me that she had seen the impact of abuse closely, even if she had not achieved it at the time. Oh yes, I certainly know people who have suffered from it, she told me, smoothing the skirt of her dark blue dress. But I think that until you really start to dig, you don't think half of me thought, well, it can't be as bad as all that. You think, well, domestic violence means that some bodysuits occasionally hit you when you have had a row or bodysuits have gone too far. But you have no idea what is really going on in most relationships.

You feel, God, it probably happens under my nose and I did not know. And that makes you feel guilty in a way, isn't it? That you were not there to help at the time when you were probably the most necessary.

What she didn't say and still hasn't was that she had an attempted assault on adolescence. While she was traveling on a train for Paddington, 16 or 17 years old, a man groped young Camilla Shand, moving her hand more and more.

His answer? I did what my mother taught me. I removed my shoe and hit it in the nuts with the heel. In fact, she did more than that, finding someone in uniform when she got out of the train; The man was arrested. A story for our time, given that the statistics published last week by the British transport police show an alarming increase in violence against women and girls on our railways up 59% since 2021.

Epidemic of violence and sexual offenses against women in trains

The result of the manosphere? Women are attacked

The episode, which Camilla relayed in private to Boris Johnson when he was the mayor of London and planned to open three rape crisis centers, was revealed by Valentine Low, the author of a new book, Power and the Palacein this newspaper. Camilla did not speak publicly and, according to royal sources, did not want to draw attention to herself above the experiences of women for whom she campaigned or give the impression that it was her motivation to do so.

Shes has heard a lot of stories over the years, and Shes have had a very deep and sincere interest in this issue and he does not all make an incident when she was a teenager, says Low.

This confrontation with the totally targeted woman that I met that day that has spent in recent years, as boss of the Safelive charitable organization, becoming an expert in physical and mental violence which affects two million people in Great Britain each year, most of them.

I was invited as a journalist who spoke to women a lot about the survival of domestic violence. For someone who is not in the usual pool of Royal Rota Press, it was a surreal touch especially because of the timing. Not only did this first trip from Camillas to a refuge, because the locking restrictions had been partially lifted, but it came three weeks after the funeral of Prince Philips. Who could forget these memorable images of Queen Elizabeth sitting alone in the benches and a distraught Charles walking behind his pathers Coffin? Not exactly an easy month for the family.

The security problems around the royal guest and residents of shelters were so intense that I was forbidden to tell anyone who is the exact location of our meeting. In addition, we were socially distant and carry the Camillas Floral masks, mine black which created even more distance between the Royal and the Senior subject, but I hope it did not fully understand my wobbly trottie.

Once guided inside the refuge by her strong bodyguard, she spent an hour talking to the 18 residents, visiting their rooms and the kitchens shared between three families, speaking carefully and with compassion of each, the gently spoken woman who had escaped torture in the hands of her husband from the new mother who had finally been able to ask for the help of the security of the hospital after her entry. I think you are so courageous to tell your story. This helps others know that they are not the only ones, she reassured them. I noticed his eyes much more than once during these intimate conversations and, more than once, I felt like an intruder listening.

It almost reduced me to tears, said Camilla as we then chatted, the raws slam against the windows. It's quite painful. You think you immunized after a little, but then you hear someone like this girl

And isn't it fair? The stories we hear and the things that happen to us even if we brush them as minor in comparison with what many women pass later. We all have our experiences. They unite us.

As Camilla told me that day, when we discussed these brave survivors who are preparing to talk about what they had experienced, you cannot hurry these things. But the more it happens, the more people think, Oh Shes has done, maybe I can do the same thing.

Or, as the royal sources said this week, discussing what has happened to the queen in the past, a positive can be taken from a negative. Finally, a slight shone on Camillas specific to the experience that many of us will recognize.

The national assistance line of domestic violence is 0808 2000247 and is free to call 24 hours a day