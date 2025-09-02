Development | Xi Jinping is greeted in China-Russia





China and Russia have resisted the test of international changes and will continue to support each other, President Xi Jinping told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin At a large-scale meeting that showed solidarity in the midst of the growing pressure of the United States and its allies. Chinese-Russian relations have resisted international circumstances and serve as a model of interstate relationships, eternal good humor, friendship, complete strategic interaction, mutually beneficial cooperation and winning, XI told Putin at the start of their meeting on Tuesday morning. China is willing to maintain high -level interactions with Russia, said Xi, adding that China would coordinate positions in time on fundamental interests and main concerns. 07:23 Xi Jinping urges the cooperation of members of the SCO summit and the establishment of a development bank Xi Jinping urges the cooperation of members of the SCO summit and the establishment of a development bank The meeting, followed by a banquet of the XIS residence in the Zhongnanhai complex, took place among the calls by the two powers to establish A new world multipolar To challenge, the one they said was dominated by the West led by the United States. The two are faced with what they call economic intimidation while Beijing fights a trade war With Washington. The United States also suggests to slap new sanctions against Russia if it refuses to enter into the peace negotiations with Ukraine following a summit between Putin and US President Donald Trump. XI and Putin had informal talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai cooperation organization summit in Tianjin on Monday. Putin informed Xi of his meeting with Trump in Alaska last month, according to the news agency Russias Tass. During Tuesday's meeting, XI exhorted the countries sharing the same ideas to work together to put pressure for a fairer and equitable multipolar order.

