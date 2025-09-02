



Washington, DC – August 26: US President Donald Trump calls a journalist at a meeting of the cabinet with members of his administration in the house of the White House cabinet on August 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. This is the seventh meeting of the Cabinet of the second term of Trump. (Photo of Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump doubled his criticism of India on Monday, calling for trade links with the country “a completely unilateral disaster!” After Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited China to attend the Shanghai cooperation organization.

Trump in an article on Truth Social also said that India had proposed to reduce its prices to zero, but that it was “late” and that the country should have done it “years”, without developing when such an offer was made.

This applies to the backdrop of the United States imposing prices of 50% in the country, including secondary tasks of 25% last month for the purchase of Russian oil, which India called “unjust, unjustified and unreasonable”.

Trump reiterated that India bought oil and weapons in Russia and accused New Delhi of having sold the “massive amounts of American goods”, but imposing high prices for American exports to India.

“The reason is that India has billed such high prices so far, the most from all countries, that our companies are unable to sell in India. It was a completely unilateral disaster!” He wrote.

The data from the World Trade Organization show that India has imposed an average rate of 6.2% on American imports in the country in 2024, on a weighted basis depending on trade, while the United States has enabled 2.4% on Indian goods. The weighted average according to trade is the average rate of law per unit of imported value.

American-Indian relations have deteriorated in the past two months, which has changed more than two decades of improving links, several US officials increasing their New Delhi criticism with its Russian oil imports. India called the American and European Union for their trade with Russia, while targeting New Delhi.

The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs last month said: “It is indicative that the very nations criticizing India themselves engage in trade with Russia. Unlike our case, such a trade is not even a national vital constraint [for them]. “”

In May, India would have offered a “zero” tariff agreement on steel, automobile components and pharmaceutical products on a reciprocal basis, up to a certain amount of imports. However, New Delhi and Washington failed to conclude a trade agreement, which led Trump to impose 50% tariffs on Indian exports.

The Modi of India met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the top of the OCS in Tianjin held between August 31 and September 1, the two parties affirming the importance of being partners, not rivals.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent played the idea on Monday that the American prices brought countries like China and India, describing the SCO summit as a “performative”, according to Reuters on Makeover.

Experts said that the improvement in relations between New Delhi and Beijing would benefit the two countries, but would have cast a doubt about close partners due to long -standing disputes.

“Improving relationships with India is a big problem. It allows India to access a very critical intellectual property it needs to industrialize and stimulate manufacturing,” said Marko Papic, chief strategist, Geomacro Strategy BCA Access.

“But, in the long term, the United States loses the propaganda battle to paint China as a manufacturer of chief disorders. And that is only ossifies multipolarity,” he said.

Evelyn Cheng de CNBC contributed to this report.

