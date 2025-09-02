



A bitter fall is looming in American politics, while President Donald Trump flexes the uncontrolled power that often tests the Constitution while Democrats lean for traction with their voters demanding a response.

Trump seems to be a pressed president because he threatens to send troops from the National Guard to more democratic cities; accelerates mass deportations; And takes new oscillations against bureaucracy, which led last week to a purge of better scientists from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Abroad, Trump requests the Nobel Peace Prize, despite his failure to end two deadly conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. Its commercial wars have shred down the American reputation for the bastion of economic stability and pushed India in the arms of the Chinese superpower. But her tariff dam is suddenly vulnerable after a court of appeal ruled on Friday that she was illegal.

Nothing is too small to attract attention. He is obsessed with his project to redecorate the White House after having paved the legendary Roseraie and reveal plans for a ball of several million dollars in an east wing cure. And his publications of social networks that unleash are not determined to fit into all aspects of political, cultural and national life while using his power to harass and investigate his political enemies.

But the Democrats finally show signs of life after having endured an eight months by Trump. California governor Gavin Newsom turned to the burning mockery of the presidents of presidents and rose above the potential competitors of 2028 for the Democratic appointment. In Illinois, another Democratic governor, JB Pritzker, seized the spotlight, warning Trump to keep the federal troops away from a promised crime and the repression of immigration to Chicago.

The question is however politically nuanced. Trump bets that his hard line tactics will force the Democrats to resist, allowing him to say that they are soft on the crime.

Another crisis is preparing in Washington, the government being ready to close at the end of the month if the Congress cannot adopt a bill of expenditure. Democratic leaders, Senator Chuck Schumer, and representative Hakeem Jeffries expressed their prices for cooperation in a letter to their republican counterparts last week to demand measures on a growing health care crisis which they blame on the massive agenda bill.

But a White House official warned that Trump will only accept capitulation, telling CNN, the president will not be forced.

Democrats face a trap. If they cannot resist Trump, they will demoralize the voters they need to win the mid-term elections of the coming years. But they lack lever in Washington dominated by the GOP, as they showed when they spoke hard and then gave in during a duel of spending in March. If they use the Senate's filibustier to block Trumps' spending plans, the president will want them for the economic consequences of the closure of a government that they spent months saving for his Maga detraction ball.

Trump spent the end of the summer to challenge the strange historical oddity that often treated presidents of serious political blows in August. He stayed in Washington and doubled the captures of power, federalizing the capital police forces and sending troops from the National Guard to the streets despite the drop in crime figures. He sought to destroy the independence of the federal reserve in the continuation of interest rate reductions that experts fear to trigger inflation. He pulled the head of the agency who publishes official data on jobs after a disappointing report for July. And he falsely accused the former president Barack Obama of betrayal.

I am not a dictator, Trump said at a cabinet television meeting last week. But he added later: I have (I have) the right to do whatever I want to do. IM The President of the United States. His remark betrayed constitutional ignorance but encapsulated his presidency and his state of mind.

But Trump can be powerless to defuse the most threatening drama surrounding his presidency which, above his administrations, refuses to release files related to the sexual trafficker accused Jeffrey Epstein. In an alarming use of the Ministry of Justice for the benefit of Trumps' political objectives, the deputy prosecutor Todd Blanche visited the disgraced financiers who died imprisoned the accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. The DoJ produced a transcription in which Maxwell said that Trump had done nothing wrong despite his past friendship with Epstein. She was transferred to a much more comfortable prison, encouraging Trumps criticisms to warn of a corrupt counterpart.

The return of the congress will repel the saga under the spotlight. An investigation by the Chamber's supervisory committee could expand rare divisions in the Trumps Gop base. Democratic representative Ro Khanna and Republican representative Thomas Massie planned a press conference on Wednesday with 10 of Epsteins victims while members of the congress require the transparency of the White House and the president of the Mike Johnson room.

Khanna predicted an explosive event on the Capitol steps. They will tell their story, and they will clearly say to the American public that they want the release of Epstein files for a full closure on this subject, he said on NBCS the press on Sunday.

The Epstein saga, although Lurid, seems unlikely to be decisive in the mid-term elections next year. Democratic representative Debbie Dingell told CNNS Audie Cornish on Monday that the voters were desperate for aid.

People are concerned about the costs that are concerned about prices, said Dingell. People want us to respond. I think some people are discouraged. They don't know what to do. They don't like a lot they see, and they don't want us to roll.

Trump is already trying to crush democratic hopes to win back the room. His call to Texas Republicans to launch a rare rush of redistribution in the middle of the cycle could produce five new GOP seats. Newsom responded by launching its own operation to find five new Democratic seats in California, whose fate will be put to voters in November. But other republican states may take into account Trumps' call.

The president also provides for an executive decree to prohibit the vote sent by post and require the identification of voters everywhere. He does not have the constitutional authority to do so, but it looks like a worrying effort to discredit the 2026 elections if the GOP loses by reflecting the behavior that charged him for the second time after the 2020 elections.

Democrats face an unfavorable Senate card next year. But they obtained a glow of hope last week after the news announced that the republican senator of Iowa, Joni Ernst, plans to announce that she will not arise for a third term, as two sources indicated to CNN.

The state remains in the long term for the Democrats, but if they could somehow succeed in an upheaval there and to capture seats held in the Republican in Maine and North Carolina while holding all their current seats, they could reach a division of the Senate of 50-50. However, the additional headquarters they need to cancel the vice-president JD vances, deciding, the vote exceeds them, because the most won battles are in Ohio and Texas deep.

The Democrats, however, expect to recover the manor of governors in Virginia in November through the former representative Abigail Spanberger. They also bet on representative Mikie Sherrill to win New Jersey in another governor competition in 2025 which will give voters the possibility of weighing on the second Trumps presidency.

The ambitions prevail over the globe. Its summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin in August satisfied his penchant for the major political stages, but did nothing to end the war in Ukraine. Putin increased attacks on civilians and blocks calls on the occasion of meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

CNNS Alayna Treene reported on Friday that Trump was frustrated. His options can ultimately be imposed on the serious consequences that have often threatened on Russia or go entirely. The intransigence of Poutines is a discomfort for Trump. But it is the only force that could bring together Ukraine, its European allies and the Russians behind any possible peace agreement.

Immedicity prevails over the flavored nerves closer to their home after an accumulation of American ships and submarines off Venezuela. Speculations go to the question of whether the force of use of hell to try to overthrow President Nicols Maduro, that the administration has marked a trafficker of high -level drugs despite no evidence, or on potential strikes against the cartel targets elsewhere in the region.

Trump faces a more difficult opponent in China, who challenged his pricing war in part because it controls access to a large part of the supply of the world of rare earth elements necessary to fuel American technological and military products.

Trump reported that he could visit Beijing before the end of the year. Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a clear message this weekend that he intends to fill the vacuum left by the American retirement of world leadership at a top-world men's strong men this weekend which included the leaders of India and Russia.

