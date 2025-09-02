Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart on Tuesday, September 2, 2025) that the bonds of their countries were at an unprecedented level during the talks in Beijing before a massive military parade.

World leaders, including North Korea, Kim Jong Une, meet in the Chinese capital for the Beijing showcase, could on Wednesday September 3, 2025).

Our narrow communication reflects the strategic nature of Russian-Chinese links, which are currently at an unprecedented level, said Mr. Putin to Mr. XI in remarks on a common flow.

In a nod to cooperation between the two countries during the war, Mr. Putin said that we were still together at the time, and we stay together now.

Mr. XI embarked on a burst of diplomatic meetings this week, including attendance at the top of the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO) in the north of the city of Tianjin a forum that China considers an alternative to international cooperation dominated by the West.

The military parade on Wednesday September 3, 2025) marks 80 years since the end of the Second World War and will be around two dozen world leaders.

Global disorders

Chinese and Russian leaders criticized Western governments at the summit on Monday, September 1, 2025), where Mr. Xi criticized the intimidation behavior of certain countries a veiled reference in the United States, while Mr. Putin defended the offensive of Russian Ukraine and blamed the West for having triggered the conflict.

China-Russia relations resisted the test of international changes, said Mr. XI on Tuesday September 2, 2025).

XI added that Beijing was willing to work with Moscow to promote the construction of a fairer and reasonable global governance system.

Moscow and Beijing declared a partnership of no limits shortly before Mr. Putin commanded the Ukraine Russian offensive in February 2022. The enlarged military and commercial ties were disturbed in the West.

China has never denounced the Russian war or called to withdraw its troops, and many Ukral allies think that Beijing has supported Moscow.

He insists that it is a neutral party, regularly calling the end of the fighting while accusing Western countries to extend the conflict by arming Ukraine.

Mr. XI and Mr. Putin are in regular contact and made a telephone call last month, the Chinese chief saying that he was happy to see Moscow and Washington improve their relations.

In May, Mr. Xi went to Moscow for Russia on May 9, the party's defeat of the Second World War of the Nazis.

China and Russia have continued to deepen political mutual trust and strategic cooperation … and injected precious stability and positive energy in an international situation full of intertwined disorders, Xi said during his visit in May.