HES Brazenly Anti-Worker: The United States mark the first labor celebration under Trump 2.0 | Trump administration





For this Labor Day, the Donald Trump administration draped a huge banner outside the American Labor Department with its portrait and the words of the American workers first.

Trump has been elected in promises, for several occasions, he has been committed several times, that he would fight for the workers and forgotten Americans. But many labor defenders say Trump systematically put the interests of businesses first in his second mandate because he has taken dozens of actions that hurt workers, often by reducing their salary or making their work more dangerous.

Despite his wish to help coal miners, Trump interrupted the application of a regulation that protects minors from a debilitating and often fatal pulmonary disease. He dismissed the President of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), leaving the best USS labor guard dog to protect workers from illegal anti-union tactical companies. Angry from labor leaders, Trump has removed a million federal workers from their right to negotiate collectively and tear their union contracts.

It's a big betrayal, said Liz Shuler, president of AFL-CIO, the main American labor federation. We knew it would be bad, but we did not know how speed would do these things. It eliminates the regulations that protect workers. His attacks against unions arrive quickly and furious. He talks about a good game for workers, but he makes the absolute opposite.

It is a government that is and for CEOs and billionaires, added Shuler.

Trump injured the construction workers by closing the main wind turbines projects and putting an end to subsidies in the Biden era which encourage the construction of factories that make renewable energy products. In the movements that will harm some of the most vulnerable workers in nations, the Trump administration has proposed to end the protections of the minimum wage and overtime for 3.7 million home care and servants. He also killed a Biden plan to prevent employers from paying disabled workers less than the federal minimum wage of $ 7.25 per hour.

There is a huge disconnection between Trumps' pro-traveler rhetoric and the policies that set up. The Gulf is enormous, said Heidi Shierholz, president of the Economic Policy Institute, a progressive Thinktank bank. In his second mandate, he was absolutely, cheeky anti-workman.

I continue to think of removing the increase in the Biden era of the minimum wage for federal entrepreneurs. His incredibly cheeky, continued Shierholz. (Trump has ended the requirement that federal entrepreneurs pay their workers at least $ 17.75 per hour.) The minimum wage is incredibly popular. He just removed the minimum wage of hundreds of thousands of workers. It fled me. Consequently, many full -time workers will see their salary drop by more than $ 9,200 per year.

The administration disputes all these criticisms. The American worker has been left by the Democratic Party for years, but President Trump defended a program that puts the American worker first, said Taylor Rogers, assistant press secretary in the White House.

Trump triggered an economic boom, she said. Inflation is cooled, Americans of authoritarian origin benefit from private sector employment and the salaries of the blue passes increase rapidly. Under President Trumps Trumps, the Republicans are again the American worker's party, said Rogers.

Many labor experts say Trump is even more anti-union than Ronald Reagan, often called the most anti-union president in modern times. Reagan drew 11,345 air traffic controllers who went on strike, but AFL-CIOS Shuler said the pasta compared to Trumps ending collective negotiations for 1 million federal workers. It is the biggest act of co-BUSTING in our history, she said.

It is worse than Reagan with regard to his approach to unions, said Julie Su, who was an acting secretary under Biden. We saw what Reagan did in the 1980s. It started a long drop in unionization. This president wants to do non -unionized America again. He certainly tries to make the government not unionized.

Shierholz said that the absolute scale of overwhelming unions under Trump is on a total scale of what we saw under Reagan. Trump says it's an absolutely open season on union people. He brought an absolute chainsaw on the federal workforce. He gave the green light to the private sector and the local government to do the same.

Justin Chen, president of a council of employees of the US Federation of employees representing 8,000 workers from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) through the United States, is angry that Trump has interrupted collective negotiation for EPA employees, has canceled most of their union contracts and dismissed probationary workers. All he said about the workers' struggle was a complete lie, said Chen. It deals with federal employees with a lot of disdain, not as value officials to operate our government and our economy.

Many labor defenders say that signature policies prevails, including prices and deportations, hurt American workers. Trump prices increase prices and slow down economic growth, according to economists. Big and beautiful tax reductions will harm millions of workers' families by reducing food aid and losing a lot of health coverage. As for the Trumps expulsion campaign, many workers say that it undermines the companies of their employers and forcing them to work harder because they have to do the work of their missing colleagues.

In his annual speech on the state of unions, the president of AFL-CIO, Shuler, said on Wednesday: the state of workers in this country is that they are attacked. She added: We want cheaper races and we get tank in our streets. We want more affordable health care, and we get 16 million Americans about to be launched from their coverage. Shuler said the unions will hold nearly 1,000 rallies and other events from this labor celebration in the United States to launch a year of mobilization.

Jenny Smith, a home care worker in Champaign, Illinois, said Trumps planned to end overtime and minimum wage protection for home care workers show contempt for low wages in difficulty. Trump does not know what it means to go to work day after day to earn a living, she said. If you remove these salary protections, this will remove money from these workers' pockets. The majority of these workers are black, brown and single mothers. You take the mouth of their children.

Smith expressed his dismay that Trump did not promise prices. I am very disappointed that prices are not down, she said. I just bought a dozen eggs for $ 6.

She added: I don't think he cares about us, but he cares about billionaires.

Trump has taken many measures that will weaken safety protections for workers. It reduces staff by 12% to professional security and health (OSHA). Its administration proposed to eliminate a requirement of adequate lighting on construction sites. This reduces the fines that small businesses pay to violate security rules. He proposed to block governments of mine safety district managers to order improvements in mines ventilation and safety. He slowed down the action on Bidens' efforts to protect workers from high temperatures.

Trump has also frozen the application of regulation of the Biden era which protects minors from silicosis, a serious pulmonary disease.

Silicosis has become a major killer among coal minors, but the Trump administration is trying to make great silicosis again, said David Michaels, professor of public health at the University of George Washington who led the OSHA under Barack Obama. The Trump administration has taken several devastating measures for the safety and health of nation workers. The OSHA, which is subressource and undernourished, has become considerably smaller following the Trump and Doge [Trumps unofficial department of government efficiency] Cups.

Michaels warned that Trumps' discounts to OSHA penalties would reduce business incentives to guarantee safe conditions.

Administration officials highlight the absence of a tax supported by Trump and no tax on overtime as clearly pro-traveler. But the Yales budget laboratory notes that only 4% of workers of the lower half by income are in tilting jobs, while almost 40% of tilting workers earn so little that they do not pay federal taxes.

In addition, the provision of non-prolongation will reduce much less taxes on income than most workers. The deduction only applies half the remuneration for overtime in time and a half. If a worker earns $ 20 an hour and his overtime rate is $ 30, this worker can only deduct the $ 10 bonus for each additional hour, not $ 30.

Shierholz said that if Trump really wanted to help workers, he would increase the minimum wage, would perform overtime with double remuneration and eliminate the minimum salary for tilting workers. It would really help workers, but that's not what it does. It does as little as possible to help workers, while helping employers.

While Trump claims that his deportations will create employment possibilities for workers born in the United States, the Shierholzs Economic Institute provides that the effort to expel 1 million immigrants per year will result in 5.9 million jobs lost after four years: 3.3 million immigrants employed less and 2.6 million less workers. If you do not have immigrant roofers and editors, you do not build houses, which means that electricians and plumbers lose their jobs, said Shierholz. In addition, you lose consumption expenses of these workers.

Corey Mahoney, a 35 -year -old cargo manager at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York, said Trumps' policies had whipped workers from his warehouse. The tariff situation has slowed the work and many people have lost their jobs, he said. When Trump ended the protected status for many Venezuelans and other immigrants, some of his Venezuelan colleagues left or were expelled. Some of the people I worked with trying to come to work, but they were not allowed, he said. We ended up with fewer people and we had to work twice as hard. It's unfair.

Trump is in an alternative universe thinking that everything is good, said Mahoney. He does not realize that normal people who are just trying to earn a living are not satisfied with what he does.

