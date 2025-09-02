Queen Camilla postponed sexual assault in adolescence with a high heel, new book claims | World News





Last update: September 01, 2025, 4:10 pm is The book claims that Camilla talked about the incident to Boris Johnson when he was mayor of London, between 2008 and 2016 King Charles III British and British Queen Camilla at the Arboretum of the National Memorial in Arewas, in the center of England. (AFP file photo) Queen Camilla would have defended herself from sexual assault when she was a teenager, using the heel of her shoe to stop the attacker, according to a new book on the royal family. The account appears in the power and the palace of the royal author Valentine Low, and was recently serialized in The Sunday Times. The book claims that Camilla spoke of Boris Johnson's incident when he was mayor of London, between 2008 and 2016. At the time of the alleged assault, Camilla was about 16 or 17 years old and went to a train for Paddington. The man would have started to touch her inappropriately. Following the advice that her mother had given her, she removed her shoe and hit him with the heel, The guardian reported. According to the book, Camilla later pointed out the man to the staff of the railways on his arrival in London. He was arrested shortly after. The Buckingham Palace did not publicly comment on the statements. Low says he heard the story of Guto Harri, the former communications chief of Boris Johnsons. Harri recalled a meeting between Camilla and Johnson to Clarence House around 2008. The two would have succeeded very well, with Johnson later sharing Camillas Story with Harri. Harri described Camillas' reaction during the assault. I did what my mother taught me. I removed my shoe and hit it in the nuts with the heel, “he said. He also noted his calm response later, she was put enough in Paddington to jump from the train, find a guy in uniform and say that the man has just attacked me and he was arrested. “” Now 78 years old, Queen Camilla has long supported work to stop domestic violence and sexual abuse. Over the years, she spoke in favor of survivors and has worked closely with charity. Once up of it, she supported a plan to give washing bags with essential articles to people after assault, a project that has recently been brought back. Press office The News Desk is a team of passionate publishers and writers who break and analyze the most important events that take place in India and abroad. Live updates to exclusive reports to in -depth explanators, the office of …Learn more The News Desk is a team of passionate publishers and writers who break and analyze the most important events that take place in India and abroad. Live updates to exclusive reports to in -depth explanators, the office of … Learn more Location : United Kingdom (United Kingdom) News world Queen Camilla rejected sexual assault in adolescence Warning: Comments reflect user views, not the news 18. Please keep respectful and constructive discussions. Abusive, defamatory or illegal comments will be deleted. News18 can deactivate any comments at its discretion. By publishing, you accept our conditions of use and our privacy policy. Learn more

