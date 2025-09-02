The mandate of the PSI Congress last July, Kaesang Pangarep made sure that Jokowi-Pobowo was harmonious





Ketum PSI Kaesang Pangarep. Photo: IST

Jakarta -Chairperson (Ketum) of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), Kaesang Pangarep ensured the communication between his father who was also the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and President Prabowo Subaianto, was fine. There is no conflict between the two as agitation on social networks. DPP PSI firmly declared that he (the Disharmony of Jokowi-Pobowo) was a lie and misleading. It is a sheep fight that wants divisions between leaders and children of the nation, “said Kaesang, in his declaration to the media on Monday (1/9/2025). Kaesang Rate, some content on social networks are trying to compete in President Prabowo and Jokowi. According to him, it was not true, in fact, he guaranteed if PSI fully supports the Prabowo diet. “The DPP PSI fully supports Mr. President Prabowo Suubianto. Pro-escape and corruption eradication programs are an important program that is urgent to continue,” he said. The youngest son Joodi stressed that support for the government of Prabowo suffer-Gibran Rakabuming Raka, was the mandate of the PSI Congress which took place in July 2025 last July. “Red and white,” said President Prabowo; Red and White PSI said! ” He concluded. We know, the story describing the Prabowo flaw with Jokowi, including their application x. The account @anak__ogi assumed that it was based on the absence of Jokowi, the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Kaesang while delivering a speech at the Jakarta Palace, Sunday (31/08/2025). There is Mrs. Mega and MBA PUAN. Without Jokowi, Gibran and Kaesang. The proof that Prabowo looked more at Megawati than Jokowi. The proof that Prabowo needs more PDIP than PSI. The evidence of the vice-president has not been considered, he said. Likewise, the rate @raden_nuh, Prabowo was wrong to choose the vice-president. Prabowo's biggest error was to choose Gibran Bin Jokowi as a representative, he wrote. Despite this, Jokowi and Prabowo were involved to have a good relationship. This could be seen when the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Jokowi pronounced two inches to the President Prabowo suffered after his inaugural speech of the State during the annual MPR-DPR Ri session held at the Nusantara building, the Jakarta Parliament complex on Friday 8/15/2025). Initially, Prabowo approached one by a former president, vice-president and political figures who sat in the stands above the plenary room. It seems that the sixth President of the Republic of Indonesia Susilo Bambang Yudhohoyono (SBY), the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo or Jokowi, the sixth vice-president of the Republic of Indonesia, tried Sutrisno, to the wife of the fourth president Abdurrahman Wahid, Suta Nuriyah. Prabowo granted the former presidents and vice-president. When approached by Prabowo, Jokowi initially praised. Prabowo also replied by greeting. After that, Jokowi immediately raised two inches of his hands should praise. Prabowo smiles when he saw Jokowi. He then hugged his hands. Prabowo then approached and welcomed the former president of the Indonesian MPR Bambang Suesatyo to the president of the Nasdem Surya Paloh party.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tangselpos.id/detail/38875/amanat-kongres-psi-juli-lalu-kaesang-pangarep-pastikan-jokowi-prabowo-harmonis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos