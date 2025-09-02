“Would become a Third World Nation”





President Donald Trump warned on Monday that a record of $ 15 billions of investment planned in the United States would be “immediately canceled” if the courts were authorized to eliminate his pricing policies.

In an inflamed article on his Truth social platform, he said that the loss of these prices would devastate the American economy, declaring: “We would again become a Third World Nation, without hope of greatness.”

The declaration comes in response to a recent decision of the American Court of Appeal which judged that the general use of prices by its administration of its administration.

On Friday, the United States Court of Appeal for the Federal Circuit decided in a vote of 7-4 that Trump had overestimated his authority by using the International Economic Powers (IEEPA) to impose the levies.

The prices should remain in force until October 14 to allow an appeal to the Supreme Court.

In his article on social networks, Trump directly linked the massive investment figure to his commercial policy.

“More than 15 dollars will be invested in the United States, a record. Much of this investment is due to the prices,” he wrote.

“If a radical left court is authorized to end these prices, almost all this investment, and much more, will be immediately canceled! The time is petrol !!!”

The message from President Donald Trump of Truth Social speaking of the impact on tariff investments.

The decision of the court focuses on the executive authority rather than on the economic merits of the prices. The majority opinion said that the Act on Emergency Powers does not explicitly grant a President the Authority to collect prices.

The economist Justin Wolfers commented on the decision, noting: “This does not prohibit the prices. He simply says that you must convince the Congress.”

The president has constantly argued that the prices report billions of dollars, a figure disputed by verifications independent of the facts, and are crucial to make America “strong and respected again !!!”

