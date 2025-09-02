Chinese President Xi Jinping chairs the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of State for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and delivers a speech entitled “Stay faithful to the founding mission of SCO and inaugurate a better future” in Tianjin, North China, September 1, 2025. (Xinhua / Xie Huanchi)

Tianjin, September 1 (Xinhua) – Chinese President Xi Jinping made a speech on Monday at the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the port city of Tianjin in northern China.

The following is the full text of the discourse:

Stay faithful to the SCO Foundation Mission

And inaugurate a better future

Declaration of He Xi Jinping

President of the People's Republic of China

During the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of State

Of the Shanghai cooperation organization

Tianjin, September 1, 2025

Distinguished colleagues,

From 24 years old, when it was founded, the Shanghai cooperation organization established the Shanghai spirit, that is to say, mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for the diversity of civilizations and the continuation of common development. Member States have since acted in this spirit to share opportunities and seek common development. They brought revolutionary and historical achievements in the development and cooperation of SCOs.

We were the first to set up a military mechanism for strengthening confidence in our border areas, transforming our vast borders in a link of friendship, mutual trust and cooperation. We were the first to take multilateral measures against the three forces of terrorism, separatism and extremism. We have regularly promoted the application of laws and security cooperation, managed and adjusted correctly managed differences, unequivocal opposite, and we have maintained peace and tranquility in the region.

We were the first to launch the belt and road cooperation. A large number of signature projects and “small and beautiful” livelihoods have been successfully implemented, and industrial investment cooperation has been actively advanced, offering robust motor forces for development and prosperity in the region. China's cumulative trade with other OCS countries exceeded 2.3 billions of US dollars, reaching the target calendar I had set. Our multidimensional connectivity network has still been improved. Nearly 14,000 kilometers of international roads for land transport are active among the Member States. And China-Europe Railway Express operated more than 110,000 train services.

We were the first to conclude a treaty on good neighborhood, friendship and cooperation, proclaiming our commitment to forging lasting friendship and abstaining hostilities. We have set up and entirely mechanisms such as the SCO Good-Neighborness, friendship and cooperation commission. We have built a network for the user -friendly exchanges of people to the person and expanded cooperation at the subnational level and in fields such as the media, the reflection group, women and young people, bringing the heart of our peoples closer to each other.

We were the first to express the vision of global governance with an in -depth consultation and a joint contribution for a shared benefit as an effort to practice real multilateralism. We have deepened cooperation with the United Nations and other international organizations, and have played a constructive role in international and regional affairs. We always hold on the side of international equity and justice, defend inclusiveness and mutual learning between civilizations, and we oppose hegemonism and the policy of power, thus becoming a proactive force for world peace and development.

Colleagues,

The SCO has become the largest regional organization in the world, with the participation of 26 countries, cooperation covering more than 50 areas and combined economic production of nearly 30 billions of dollars. Its international influence and attraction increase day by day.

With hindsight, we resisted the storms in our trip and became stronger because we joined the spirit of Shanghai. For the future, we have to advance Shanghai's mind in a world responsible for challenges and changes, move forward with solid stages and better exploit the potential of our organization.

First, we have to look for common ground while putting aside the differences. The shared aspirations are the source of force and more, and the desire to seek common points while the shelving differences reflect vision and wisdom. The OCS member states are all friends and partners. We must respect our differences, maintain strategic communication, constitute a consensus and strengthen solidarity and collaboration. We must enlarge the pie of cooperation and fully use the allocation of each country, so that we can assume our responsibility for peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region.

Second, we must continue the mutual profits and the win-win results. We must better align our development strategies and promote the high quality implementation of the Belt and Road initiative, so that by planning and building relevant projects together and benefiting together, we can strengthen the momentum of regional development and improve the well-being of the people. We must take advantage of the forces of our mega-walleds in size and economic complementarity between the Member States and improve the facilitation of exchanges and investments. We must improve cooperation in fields such as energy, infrastructure, green industry, digital economy, scientific and technological innovation and artificial intelligence. We must walk towards the modernization hand in hand by bringing out the best of each other and working together for a common future.

Third, we must defend opening and inclusiveness. The vast land of Asia and Europe, a cradle of ancient civilizations where the first exchanges between the East and the West took place, was an engine of human progress. Since ancient times, the inhabitants of different countries have swapped and exchanged for a mutual benefit and have learned from each other. The OCS member states must improve mutual understanding and friendship through the exchanges of people to people, to support themselves firmly in economic cooperation and to jointly cultivate a garden of civilizations in which all cultures flourish in prosperity and harmony by mutual illumination.

Fourth, we must maintain equity and justice. We must promote a correct historical perspective on the Second World War and oppose the mentality of the Cold War, the confrontation of the block and the intimidation practices. We must protect the unlike international system and support the multilateral trading system with the WTO in its heart. We must recommend an equal and ordered multipolar world and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and make the global governance system fairer and equitable.

Fifth, we have to look for real results and great efficiency. We must constantly promote OCS reform, increase resource contributions and improve capacity building to improve its institutional structure and make its decision -making and its more effective actions. We must put the SCO Universal Center into service to counter security challenges and threats and the SCO Anti-Drug Center and set up a SCO development bank as soon as possible to provide stronger foundations for security and economic cooperation between the Member States.

Colleagues,

China always aligns its development with that of the OCS and with the suction of the people of the Member States for a better life. To date, China’s investment stocks in other OCS member states have exceeded US $ 84 billion, and its annual bilateral trade with other OCS member states exceeded $ 500 billion.

China has always focused on taking real measures to ensure better development of the OCS. In the future, China plans to implement 100 projects of “small and beautiful” livelihoods in Member States with such a need. It will provide 2 billion RMB in Yuan in grant to the OCS member states during this year, and will issue an additional Yuan of 10 billion RMB on loan to member banks of the SCO Interbank Consortium over the next three years. From next year, China will double the current number of SCO scholarships and will launch an innovative SCO doctorate program to jointly train high caliber talents in university and technological research. Over the next five years, China will establish 10 Luban workshops in OCS member states and offer 10,000 human resources training possibilities.

Colleagues,

As a Chinese saying says: “where prevails, no limit holds.” Result faithful to the founding mission of SCO, to undertake our functions, to promote the sustained sound and development of the OCS with greater resolution and more practical measures, and regularly walk towards a more bright tomorrow of a community with a shared future for humanity.

THANKS.