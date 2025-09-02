PSI Nie Jokowi and Gibran involved in Demo Galang

PSI secretary general, Raja Juli Antoni, responded to the crowd on social networks concerning the black operation launched by the Solo Gang. Bentengsumbar.com – The Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) denied the involvement of the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo and Vice-President Gibran Rakabum Rakabum have been involved in travel demonstrations in the past few days to tear the authority of the government of Prabowo Sububowo.

This was transmitted by the secretary general of the PSI, Raja Juli Antoni, responded to the crowd of accusations on social networks concerning the black operation launched by the Solo Gang.

“I am with the Pak Prabowo team, we communicate intensely enough to clarify each other, Tabayun for a video whose content is different from the story. The content is Pak Jokowi to meet who, Mas Gibran met who, but it was considered a meeting to raise demonstrations that have occurred today,” said Raja Juli.

He confirmed that the videos circulating on social networks related to the involvement of the solo gang in anarchist demonstrations were very false.

“So Mas Kaesang said he was a hoax,” he said.

The Forestry Minister accused the parties who wish to put sheep between Prabowo and Jokowi.

“That in the middle of the bustle and the problems we face, there are social media which are sufficiently flooded by many parties who try to put sheep between Pak Prabowo and Mr. Jokowi, including Mas Gibran and PSI,” he said.

According to Raja Juli, PSI as a coalition party remains faithful to the government of Prabowo in the success of all programs for the well-being of the people.

“PSI is like a Congress there is solo, the party of elephant faithful to Pak Prabowo Suubianto. The supports to carry out programs of people, anti-corruption programs. So Red and White said that Mr. Prabowo, the Elephant party also joined red and white,” he concluded.